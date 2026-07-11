Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 opened strongly, earning an estimated Rs 13.75 crore.

It outperformed 29 releases, securing year's sixth biggest opening.

The popular franchise continues, featuring an ensemble star cast.

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has begun its theatrical journey on a strong note. The latest instalment in one of Bollywood's most popular comedy franchises recorded an impressive opening at the box office, drawing audiences to cinemas from its very first day. Backed by favourable early reviews from both critics and moviegoers, the film has also outperformed the opening-day collections of 29 releases this year.

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Dhamaal 4 Records A Double-Digit Opening

After generating considerable buzz ahead of its release, Dhamaal 4 has delivered a promising start at the ticket counters.

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 13.75 crore on its first day in theatres.

These are preliminary figures, and the final collection may see slight changes once the official numbers are released.

Surpasses The Opening-Day Collections Of 29 Films

With an estimated Rs 13.75 crore opening, Dhamaal 4 has gone past the Day 1 collections of 29 films released this year. It has overtaken titles ranging from Raja Shivaji (Rs 12.4 crore) to Alpha (Rs 9.25 crore), securing its place as the sixth biggest opening of the year.

The films whose opening-day collections have been surpassed by Dhamaal 4 include:

Ikkis - Rs 7.28 crore

Happy Patel - Rs 1.25 crore

Rahu Ketu - Rs 1 crore

Mayasaba - Rs 0.12 crore

Vadh 2 - Rs 0.5 crore

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain - Rs 0.2 crore

Tu Ya Main - Rs 0.6 crore

O Romeo - Rs 9.01 crore

Assi - Rs 1 crore

Do Deewane Shehar Mein - Rs 1.25 crore

The Kerala Story 2 - Rs 0.75 crore

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 - Rs 0.3 crore

Ek Din - Rs 1.15 crore

Raja Shivaji - Rs 12.4 crore

Krishnavataram Part 1 - Rs 1.57 crore

Dadi Ki Shaadi - Rs 0.6 crore

Aakhiri Sawaal - Rs 0.4 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do - Rs 4.38 crore

Chand Mera Dil - Rs 3.31 crore

The Great Grand Super Hero - Rs 0.25 crore

Peddi (Hindi) - Rs 3 crore

Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai - Rs 8.65 crore

Bandar - Rs 0.5 crore

Governor - Rs 1.1 crore

Main Wapas Aaunga - Rs 1.15 crore

Bharat Bhagya Vidhata - Rs 1 crore

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past - Rs 2.5 crore

Alpha - Rs 9.25 crore

Baby Do Die Do - Rs 0.4 crore

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Star-Studded Cast Returns For The Fourth Instalment

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles.

The Dhamaal franchise first arrived in cinemas in 2007 and has since earned a reputation as one of Bollywood's most loved comedy series. The latest chapter has been produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.