Dhamaal 4 recorded an impressive opening, earning an estimated Rs 13.75 crore on its first day in theatres. These are preliminary figures.
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Comedy Opens At Rs 13.75 Cr, Becomes Year's Sixth Biggest Opener
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 opens with an estimated Rs 13.75 crore on Day 1, emerging as the year's sixth-biggest opener while surpassing the opening-day collections of 29 films.
- Dhamaal 4 opened strongly, earning an estimated Rs 13.75 crore.
- It outperformed 29 releases, securing year's sixth biggest opening.
- The popular franchise continues, featuring an ensemble star cast.
Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has begun its theatrical journey on a strong note. The latest instalment in one of Bollywood's most popular comedy franchises recorded an impressive opening at the box office, drawing audiences to cinemas from its very first day. Backed by favourable early reviews from both critics and moviegoers, the film has also outperformed the opening-day collections of 29 releases this year.
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Dhamaal 4 Records A Double-Digit Opening
After generating considerable buzz ahead of its release, Dhamaal 4 has delivered a promising start at the ticket counters.
According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 13.75 crore on its first day in theatres.
These are preliminary figures, and the final collection may see slight changes once the official numbers are released.
Surpasses The Opening-Day Collections Of 29 Films
With an estimated Rs 13.75 crore opening, Dhamaal 4 has gone past the Day 1 collections of 29 films released this year. It has overtaken titles ranging from Raja Shivaji (Rs 12.4 crore) to Alpha (Rs 9.25 crore), securing its place as the sixth biggest opening of the year.
The films whose opening-day collections have been surpassed by Dhamaal 4 include:
- Ikkis - Rs 7.28 crore
- Happy Patel - Rs 1.25 crore
- Rahu Ketu - Rs 1 crore
- Mayasaba - Rs 0.12 crore
- Vadh 2 - Rs 0.5 crore
- Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain - Rs 0.2 crore
- Tu Ya Main - Rs 0.6 crore
- O Romeo - Rs 9.01 crore
- Assi - Rs 1 crore
- Do Deewane Shehar Mein - Rs 1.25 crore
- The Kerala Story 2 - Rs 0.75 crore
- Ginny Weds Sunny 2 - Rs 0.3 crore
- Ek Din - Rs 1.15 crore
- Raja Shivaji - Rs 12.4 crore
- Krishnavataram Part 1 - Rs 1.57 crore
- Dadi Ki Shaadi - Rs 0.6 crore
- Aakhiri Sawaal - Rs 0.4 crore
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Do - Rs 4.38 crore
- Chand Mera Dil - Rs 3.31 crore
- The Great Grand Super Hero - Rs 0.25 crore
- Peddi (Hindi) - Rs 3 crore
- Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai - Rs 8.65 crore
- Bandar - Rs 0.5 crore
- Governor - Rs 1.1 crore
- Main Wapas Aaunga - Rs 1.15 crore
- Bharat Bhagya Vidhata - Rs 1 crore
- Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past - Rs 2.5 crore
- Alpha - Rs 9.25 crore
- Baby Do Die Do - Rs 0.4 crore
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Star-Studded Cast Returns For The Fourth Instalment
Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Anjali Anand, Esha Gupta and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles.
The Dhamaal franchise first arrived in cinemas in 2007 and has since earned a reputation as one of Bollywood's most loved comedy series. The latest chapter has been produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Dhamaal 4 earn on its opening day?
How does Dhamaal 4's opening collection compare to other films this year?
With Rs 13.75 crore, Dhamaal 4 surpassed the opening-day collections of 29 other films released this year. It stands as the sixth biggest opening of the year.
Who are some of the key cast members in Dhamaal 4?
Dhamaal 4 features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.
Who directed and produced Dhamaal 4?
Indra Kumar directed Dhamaal 4. It was produced by T-Series Films, Panorama Studios, Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Anand Pandit Motion Pictures.