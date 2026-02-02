Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer OUT: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, And Emily Blunt Return To Fashion's Fierce World

Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer OUT: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, And Emily Blunt Return To Fashion’s Fierce World

The official trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is here! Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt return to the fashion world. Get all the details for the May 1, 2026 release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
After 20 years, the fashion world is calling again. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are back as the beloved cast of The Devil Wears Prada, and 20th Century Studios has just dropped the first official trailer for the sequel, sending fans into a frenzy. Scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, the film promises a glamorous yet sharply witty look at how the high-stakes world of fashion and journalism has evolved.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2026: Celebrities Make Bold Statement Wearing ‘ICE OUT’ Pins On Red Carpet

Miranda Priestly Faces A Changing Industry

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 20th Century Studios (@20thcenturystudios)

In the sequel, Streep reprises her iconic role as Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. Facing the decline of print journalism, Miranda must navigate a turbulent industry while maintaining her iron grip on fashion power. Complicating matters, she runs into Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former assistant, now a major executive at a luxury conglomerate controlling key advertising revenue Miranda desperately needs.

Andy Sachs Returns, But Things Have Changed

Anne Hathaway returns as Andy Sachs, who has grown from a fledgling assistant to the new feature editor at Runway. The trailer teases awkward but playful reunions: Miranda struggles to recognize Andy at first, prompting Stanley Tucci’s character to remind her, “She’s one of the Emilys.” The long-awaited reunion hints at both nostalgia and new workplace tensions.

Emily Blunt Throws Shade In The Trailer

Fans get a taste of Emily Blunt’s sharp wit when she delivers a pointed remark to Andy:

“You’ve changed. You’re much more confident. You kept those eyebrows, though, didn’t you?”

Blunt reflected on revisiting the story in interviews, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every film we do? We always have beef. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we fix it.”

She also shared with PORTER magazine that returning for the sequel was deeply personal:

“It isn’t just doing a film. It has deep emotional roots for a lot of us.”

Star-Studded Cast And Exciting Additions

Alongside the returning leads, Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, and Tucci, the sequel introduces Kenneth Branagh, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Lady Gaga, Pauline Chalamet, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora, and comedian Caleb Hearon. Original director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are back, ensuring the sequel keeps the same sharp, witty tone fans love.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Hits Theaters May 1

The trailer closes with a promise of high fashion, sharp humor, and drama, reminding audiences that Runway is not just a magazine—it’s a global icon. The film officially hits cinemas May 1, 2026, reuniting fans with one of the most iconic stories of ambition, style, and office politics in Hollywood history.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will The Devil Wears Prada 2 be released?

The sequel is scheduled to be released in cinemas on May 1, 2026. It promises a glamorous and witty look at the fashion industry.

Will the original cast return for the sequel?

Yes, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all returning. They reprise their beloved roles in the new film.

What will be the main focus of The Devil Wears Prada 2?

The sequel will explore how the high-stakes world of fashion and journalism has evolved. Miranda Priestly will face a changing industry, particularly the decline of print journalism.

Are there any new additions to the cast?

Yes, the sequel features exciting new additions including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Lady Gaga, and Justin Theroux, among others.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Meryl Streep Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt Devil Wears Prada 2 Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer
