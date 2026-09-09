‘Deshbhakti Yaad Hai...Par Desh Nahi’: Ayushmann Khurrana Teases ‘Udta Teer’ First Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan star in spy-comedy Udta Teer.

Ayushmann unveiled film's intriguing first look, hinting at espionage.

Film releases October 9; Dharma Productions backs this venture.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to share the screen once again in Udta Teer, a spy-comedy slated to hit theatres in October. Ayushmann has now unveiled the film’s intriguing first look.

Udta Teer marks Ayushmann and Sara’s second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, which was released in May this year.

‘Udta Teer’ First Look OUT

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first look of Udta Teer on X (formerly Twitter), along with a cryptic caption that reads, “Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par desh nahi. Get ready for unlimited chaos, confusion and action!”

ALSO READ| Anil Kapoor Goes Bald For ‘King’? ‘Leaked Look’ From Shah Rukh Khan Film’s Set Goes Viral

The poster features Ayushmann lounging on a hammock suspended between imaginary India and Pakistan posts. With a mysterious ‘Top Secret’ file in his hands, the unusual first look hints at the film’s quirky take on espionage.

ALSO READ| National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe



About ‘Udta Teer’

Udta Teer is a spy-comedy backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film marks his directorial debut.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9 this year. Following its theatrical run, Udta Teer will premiere on Netflix, while its television rights have been acquired by Star Gold.