Udta Teer is a spy-comedy film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. It promises
‘Deshbhakti Yaad Hai...Par Desh Nahi’: Ayushmann Khurrana Teases ‘Udta Teer’ First Look
Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, is a spy comedy film. It is slated to hit cinemas on October 9.
- Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan star in spy-comedy Udta Teer.
- Ayushmann unveiled film's intriguing first look, hinting at espionage.
- Film releases October 9; Dharma Productions backs this venture.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to share the screen once again in Udta Teer, a spy-comedy slated to hit theatres in October. Ayushmann has now unveiled the film’s intriguing first look.
Udta Teer marks Ayushmann and Sara’s second collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, which was released in May this year.
‘Udta Teer’ First Look OUT
Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first look of Udta Teer on X (formerly Twitter), along with a cryptic caption that reads, “Deshbhakti toh yaad hai... par desh nahi. Get ready for unlimited chaos, confusion and action!”
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The poster features Ayushmann lounging on a hammock suspended between imaginary India and Pakistan posts. With a mysterious ‘Top Secret’ file in his hands, the unusual first look hints at the film’s quirky take on espionage.
Deshbhakti toh yaad hai...par desh nahi 🧐— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 9, 2026
Get ready for unlimited chaos, confusion and action!
Catch this #UdtaTeer in cinemas on 9th October - ONE MONTH TO GO! ⏳#SaraAliKhan #KaranJohar @adarpoonawalla @apoorvamehta18 @guneetm @aachinjain @aakashkofficial @raunaqbajaj… pic.twitter.com/Wjlc0enEML
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About ‘Udta Teer’
Udta Teer is a spy-comedy backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Written and directed by Akash A Kaushik, the film marks his directorial debut.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9 this year. Following its theatrical run, Udta Teer will premiere on Netflix, while its television rights have been acquired by Star Gold.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Udta Teer about?
When is Udta Teer releasing?
Udta Teer is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 9th this year. Its first look, unveiled by Ayushmann Khurrana, confirms the one-month countdown.
Who stars in Udta Teer?
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are the lead actors in Udta Teer. This film marks their second collaboration, following their work together in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.
Where can Udta Teer be watched after its theatrical release?
After its run in cinemas, Udta Teer will premiere on Netflix for streaming. Additionally, its television rights have been secured by Star Gold for broadcast.