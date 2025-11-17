De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn–Rakul Preet Film Sees Growth, Crosses ₹34 Crore

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s latest release, De De Pyaar De 2, featuring Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Ishita Dutta, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey, and Gautami Kapoor, opened to mixed reviews but has shown steady momentum over its first weekend. Here’s a look at how the film is performing at the box office so far.

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Update

As per the latest figures from Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 collected ₹13.75 crore on Sunday, its third day of release. This marks a marginal rise from its day-2 earnings of ₹12.25 crore.

With this, the film’s total collection stands at ₹34.75 crore.

About the Film

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel continues from where the first instalment concluded. After Ashish (Ajay Devgn) succeeds in convincing his family about his relationship with the much younger Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), he faces an even tougher challenge—winning over her parents. This brings Rakesh (R. Madhavan) and Anju (Gautami Kapoor) into the story.

The film is backed by T-Series Films and Luv Films.

An excerpt from the ABP Live review of the film reads as, "Right from the opening, the film keeps the audience entertained. The first half is packed with humor, and R. Madhavan stands out with a terrific performance. Rakul Preet Singh impresses with her screen presence—her looks, outfits, and confident portrayal bring a refreshing spark to the narrative.

The pacing in the first half is swift and engaging. The second half begins a little slow, but just as you feel the energy dipping, the film throws in a series of clever twists leading into the climax. Some songs work well, while others feel unnecessary—moments where you wish the story would move ahead instead. The screenplay includes several real-life inspired jokes, especially involving Jaaved Jaaferi and his son Meezaan, both of whom feature in the film. There’s also a playful dig at Kajol and Ajay Devgn, as well as a fun Singham reference."