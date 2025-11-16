De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2: Saturday Jump Lifts Total To ₹21 Crore

De De Pyaar De 2 is steadily turning into a box office talking point. After a modest, non-holiday opening, the rom-com starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan posted an encouraging jump on its second day, signalling that word of mouth may be working in its favour.

The film collected ₹8.75 crore on Friday, and early estimates indicate a noticeable rise on Saturday with earnings touching ₹12.25 crore, as per Sacnilk figures. This brings its two-day total to ₹21 crore, a promising figure for a sequel releasing several years after the original.

Solid Saturday Growth Across Key Markets

Industry trackers noted an overall 20.53% Hindi occupancy for Saturday—sluggish during the morning shows but picking up significantly in the evening and night slots, especially in metro cities. The weekend cushion is visibly helping the film, with Sunday now poised to determine the film’s opening weekend strength.

Trade analysts believe that a healthy Day 3 could position De De Pyaar De 2 for a stable weekday run—provided the momentum holds and isn’t limited to weekend buzz.

Audience Buzz Centres Around R Madhavan

Reviews continue to be mixed, but one element is generating steady traction online: R Madhavan’s performance. His emotional arc—particularly in the film’s final stretch—has become a recurrent talking point on social media, with several viewers spotlighting his scenes as the film’s standout moments.

If the Sunday numbers show an upward trend, the film may not only cross its early projections but also set itself up for a respectable first week at the box office.

Will the Growth Sustain Beyond the Weekend?

The next few days will be crucial. While the Saturday spike is undeniably positive, the film’s long-term prospects will rest on whether the collections stabilise during the weekdays or experience a sharp drop. Early indicators, however, show that audiences are willing to give the sequel a chance.