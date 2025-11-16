Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDe De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2: Saturday Jump Lifts Total To ₹21 Crore

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Day 2: Saturday Jump Lifts Total To ₹21 Crore

De De Pyaar De 2 records a strong Saturday with ₹12.25 crore after an ₹8.75 crore opening. Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan’s film shows promising weekend momentum.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

De De Pyaar De 2 is steadily turning into a box office talking point. After a modest, non-holiday opening, the rom-com starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan posted an encouraging jump on its second day, signalling that word of mouth may be working in its favour.

The film collected ₹8.75 crore on Friday, and early estimates indicate a noticeable rise on Saturday with earnings touching ₹12.25 crore, as per Sacnilk figures. This brings its two-day total to ₹21 crore, a promising figure for a sequel releasing several years after the original.

Solid Saturday Growth Across Key Markets

Industry trackers noted an overall 20.53% Hindi occupancy for Saturday—sluggish during the morning shows but picking up significantly in the evening and night slots, especially in metro cities. The weekend cushion is visibly helping the film, with Sunday now poised to determine the film’s opening weekend strength.

Trade analysts believe that a healthy Day 3 could position De De Pyaar De 2 for a stable weekday run—provided the momentum holds and isn’t limited to weekend buzz.

Audience Buzz Centres Around R Madhavan

Reviews continue to be mixed, but one element is generating steady traction online: R Madhavan’s performance. His emotional arc—particularly in the film’s final stretch—has become a recurrent talking point on social media, with several viewers spotlighting his scenes as the film’s standout moments.

If the Sunday numbers show an upward trend, the film may not only cross its early projections but also set itself up for a respectable first week at the box office.

Will the Growth Sustain Beyond the Weekend?

The next few days will be crucial. While the Saturday spike is undeniably positive, the film’s long-term prospects will rest on whether the collections stabilise during the weekdays or experience a sharp drop. Early indicators, however, show that audiences are willing to give the sequel a chance.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Devgn R Madhavan Rakul Preet Singh Bollywood Box Office De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Sacnilk
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
India
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Investigation in Delhi Car Blast Expands across Several Districts of Jammu Kashmir
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Probe CCTV Showing Dr. Umar Spotted at Several Delhi Locations
Delhi Car Blast: Investigation Probe Reveals i20 Car Spotted in CCTV Footage of Al-Falah University Campus
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Recover 3 Cartridges but No Pistol at the Site
Breaking News: Tragic Road Accident in Budgam claims Death of 4
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget