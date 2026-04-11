DDLJ Gets Oscars Academy Shoutout Among Top Travel Romance Films; Kajol Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Academy features Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in travel romance list.

Kajol playfully responds to the Academy's DDLJ mention.

The iconic 1995 film's legacy continues to grow.

DDLJ stars unveiled a bronze statue in London.

Decades after it first swept audiences off their feet, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is back in the spotlight, this time with a nod from the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The iconic romance continues to resonate worldwide, and Kajol couldn’t help but celebrate the moment in her own signature style.

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Oscars Academy Shines Spotlight On DDLJ

What’s your favorite romance film that involves travel?



Featured films: YOU, ME & TUSCANY, THE HOLIDAY, DILWALE DULHANIA LE JAYENGE, EAT PRAY LOVE pic.twitter.com/3IGWMF7Ooj — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 10, 2026

In a recent post on X, the Academy shared glimpses from several beloved romance films centred around travel. The list featured titles such as You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, and Eat Pray Love, alongside the Bollywood classic.

Accompanying the visuals, the Academy asked audiences: ‘What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?’, sparking nostalgia and conversation among cinephiles across the globe.

Kajol’s Reaction Wins Hearts

I vote for DDLJ https://t.co/oLYoNlU8M1 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 11, 2026

The post quickly caught Kajol’s attention, prompting a response that delighted fans. Keeping it simple and heartfelt, she wrote: “I vote for DDLJ.”

Her reaction not only reflected personal affection for the film but also echoed the sentiments of millions who still hold the story close.

A Legacy That Refuses To Fade

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the 1995 blockbuster redefined romance in Indian cinema. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, the film became an instant cultural phenomenon upon release.

Even today, its influence remains unmatched. From unforgettable dialogues to its music and storytelling, DDLJ continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Marking 30 years since its release, the film was celebrated in a unique way. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue inspired by their iconic pose in London’s Leicester Square, a first for any Indian film.

The recognition further cemented DDLJ’s global legacy, proving its appeal transcends borders.