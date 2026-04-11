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HomeEntertainmentMoviesDDLJ Gets Oscars Academy Shoutout Among Top Travel Romance Films; Kajol Reacts

DDLJ Gets Oscars Academy Shoutout Among Top Travel Romance Films; Kajol Reacts

DDLJ earns a spot in the Oscars Academy’s favourite travel romance films list, with Kajol reacting to the global recognition.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Academy features Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in travel romance list.
  • Kajol playfully responds to the Academy's DDLJ mention.
  • The iconic 1995 film's legacy continues to grow.
  • DDLJ stars unveiled a bronze statue in London.

Decades after it first swept audiences off their feet, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is back in the spotlight, this time with a nod from the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The iconic romance continues to resonate worldwide, and Kajol couldn’t help but celebrate the moment in her own signature style.

ALSO READ: Will Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Skip Theatrical Release? Viral Post Sparks OTT Release Buzz

Oscars Academy Shines Spotlight On DDLJ

In a recent post on X, the Academy shared glimpses from several beloved romance films centred around travel. The list featured titles such as You Me and Tuscany, The Holiday, and Eat Pray Love, alongside the Bollywood classic.

Accompanying the visuals, the Academy asked audiences: ‘What’s your favourite romance film that involves travel?’, sparking nostalgia and conversation among cinephiles across the globe.

Kajol’s Reaction Wins Hearts

The post quickly caught Kajol’s attention, prompting a response that delighted fans. Keeping it simple and heartfelt, she wrote: “I vote for DDLJ.”

Her reaction not only reflected personal affection for the film but also echoed the sentiments of millions who still hold the story close.

A Legacy That Refuses To Fade

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, the 1995 blockbuster redefined romance in Indian cinema. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, the film became an instant cultural phenomenon upon release.

Even today, its influence remains unmatched. From unforgettable dialogues to its music and storytelling, DDLJ continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Marking 30 years since its release, the film was celebrated in a unique way. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue inspired by their iconic pose in London’s Leicester Square, a first for any Indian film.

The recognition further cemented DDLJ’s global legacy, proving its appeal transcends borders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) being recognized for?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has highlighted DDLJ as a beloved romance film that involves travel. This recognition brings the iconic movie back into the spotlight.

How did Kajol react to DDLJ being featured by the Academy?

Kajol responded to the Academy's post by simply stating, 'I vote for DDLJ.' Her reaction delighted fans and showed her affection for the film.

When was Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released and who starred in it?

DDLJ was released in 1995 and stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles of Raj and Simran. The film was directed by Aditya Chopra.

What special recognition did DDLJ receive recently for its 30th anniversary?

To mark 30 years since its release, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled a bronze statue inspired by their iconic pose in London's Leicester Square.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kajol DDLJ Oscars SHAH RUKH KHAN ENtertainment News
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