Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap, best known for directing Dabangg (2010), has launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan, criticizing both the actor and his family in a recent interview with Screen. Kashyap accused Salman of lacking dedication to his craft, calling him “ill-mannered” and “vindictive.”

Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Slams Salman Khan

Speaking about his experience working on Dabangg, Kashyap said, “Salman is never involved. He is not even interested in acting, and he hasn’t been for the last 25 years. He does a favour by turning up to work. He is more into the power of being a celebrity, but he is not interested in acting. He is a gunda (goon). I was not aware of this before Dabangg. Salman badtameez hai, ganda insaan hai (Salman is ill-mannered, he is a bad person).”

Calls Salman's Family “Vindictive”

Abhinav didn’t stop at Salman alone—he also targeted the Khan family, claiming they dominate the industry.

“He (Salman Khan) is the father of the star system in Bollywood. He is from a film family which has been in the industry for 50 years. He continues the process. They are vindictive people. They control the whole process. If you don’t agree with them, they come after you,” he alleged.

The Dabangg Franchise

Dabangg was an action-comedy film produced by Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan under Arbaaz Khan Productions, with Dhilin Mehta under Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision. Alongside Salman, the film starred Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

The franchise went on to spawn Dabangg 2 (2012), directed and produced by Arbaaz Khan, and Dabangg 3 (2019), directed by Prabhu Deva.

Abhinav Kashyap’s Career

After Dabangg, Abhinav directed Besharam (2013), featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi Sharda, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Javed Jaffrey. He has also acted in films like Paanch, Yuva, and Wig and directed popular TV serials such as Darr (1995), Ssshhhh Koi Hai (2001), Siddhant, and Dil Kya Chahta Hai.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ action drama Sikandar, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. His next release, Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, will see him play an Indian Army soldier in a story inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. He is also currently hosting Bigg Boss 19.