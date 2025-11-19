Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDabangg 4 Officially Moving Ahead: Arbaaz Confirms, Salman Fires Back At Kashyap

Dabangg 4 Officially Moving Ahead: Arbaaz Confirms, Salman Fires Back At Kashyap

Arbaaz Khan confirms Dabangg 4 is underway as Salman Khan responds to Abhinav Kashyap’s allegations. Details on the franchise update and recent statements.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Arbaaz Khan has finally confirmed that Dabangg 4—the next film in Salman Khan’s blockbuster franchise—is moving ahead. In a recent interaction, the actor-producer shared that the team has begun work on the film, although a fixed timeline is yet to be decided.

Arbaaz revealed that the fourth instalment is “in the pipeline,” adding that the question he is asked most often is about its release. “It’s something that is in the pipeline, but I don’t know the timeline… So that’s my answer which is a very patent answer because everybody’s patent question is when is Dabangg 4 going to come? So that’s my answer to it," he said, in conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

He assured fans that the film is definitely happening but without any rush. “We’re working on it and no hurry. But it is something that Salman and we will discuss and do. It will happen. I don’t know when but whenever it happens, it’ll be something to look forward to," Arbaaz added.

Abhinav Kashyap’s Past Claims Resurface

While excitement builds for the new chapter of Dabangg, curiosity around the director remains high. Abhinav Kashyap helmed the original 2010 film but has, in recent years, repeatedly spoken against Salman and his family.

In one such interview, Kashyap accused Salman of being “insecure” and alleged that he had reduced Arbaaz’s role in the first film. “Salman used to come in my room at 1:30 am. He came and saw that Arbaaz has a chase sequence in the film, and he removed it completely. He has insecurity. He wanted to be seen," he claimed.

He further made personal claims about the brothers, stating, “These brothers hate each other, but I don’t know why they live together. It’s a very difficult family to understand. Arbaaz must have questioned Salman in private about his cut role, but they didn’t fight in front of me."

Salman Khan Addresses the Allegations on Bigg Boss 19

Salman recently reacted to these accusations on Bigg Boss 19, calling out Kashyap’s statements. “Ek Dabbang insaan hai. Mere sath uhnhone Aamir ko bhi lapete mein le liya… ‘Kaam mila kya bhai?’… Aur aise harkatein karne ke baat – har ek ki burai karoge aap- yeh jo naam aap le rahe ho, yeh toh life mein aapke saath kaam nahi karenge,” he stated.

The superstar also expressed disappointment over what he felt was self-sabotage on the filmmaker’s part. “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya… Agar koi apko ek advice deta hai ke bhai soch samajh ke bola karo… Yeh gully mat jao. Wapas se aa jao highway pe," he added.

What’s Next for Dabangg 4?

While the team is keeping major details under wraps, Arbaaz’s confirmation has assured fans that the franchise is far from over. As discussions between the Khan brothers continue, anticipation around Dabangg 4 is expected to intensify in the coming months.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Dabangg 4 Salman Khan Arbaaz Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Abhinav Kashyap Allegations Dabangg 4 Director Salman Khan Reaction
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
'Don't Embarrass Him': Trump Snaps At Reporter After Saudi Crown Prince Questioned
News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget