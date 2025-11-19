Dabangg 4 Officially Moving Ahead: Arbaaz Confirms, Salman Fires Back At Kashyap

Arbaaz Khan has finally confirmed that Dabangg 4—the next film in Salman Khan’s blockbuster franchise—is moving ahead. In a recent interaction, the actor-producer shared that the team has begun work on the film, although a fixed timeline is yet to be decided.

Arbaaz revealed that the fourth instalment is “in the pipeline,” adding that the question he is asked most often is about its release. “It’s something that is in the pipeline, but I don’t know the timeline… So that’s my answer which is a very patent answer because everybody’s patent question is when is Dabangg 4 going to come? So that’s my answer to it," he said, in conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

He assured fans that the film is definitely happening but without any rush. “We’re working on it and no hurry. But it is something that Salman and we will discuss and do. It will happen. I don’t know when but whenever it happens, it’ll be something to look forward to," Arbaaz added.

Abhinav Kashyap’s Past Claims Resurface

While excitement builds for the new chapter of Dabangg, curiosity around the director remains high. Abhinav Kashyap helmed the original 2010 film but has, in recent years, repeatedly spoken against Salman and his family.

In one such interview, Kashyap accused Salman of being “insecure” and alleged that he had reduced Arbaaz’s role in the first film. “Salman used to come in my room at 1:30 am. He came and saw that Arbaaz has a chase sequence in the film, and he removed it completely. He has insecurity. He wanted to be seen," he claimed.

He further made personal claims about the brothers, stating, “These brothers hate each other, but I don’t know why they live together. It’s a very difficult family to understand. Arbaaz must have questioned Salman in private about his cut role, but they didn’t fight in front of me."

Salman Khan Addresses the Allegations on Bigg Boss 19

Salman recently reacted to these accusations on Bigg Boss 19, calling out Kashyap’s statements. “Ek Dabbang insaan hai. Mere sath uhnhone Aamir ko bhi lapete mein le liya… ‘Kaam mila kya bhai?’… Aur aise harkatein karne ke baat – har ek ki burai karoge aap- yeh jo naam aap le rahe ho, yeh toh life mein aapke saath kaam nahi karenge,” he stated.

The superstar also expressed disappointment over what he felt was self-sabotage on the filmmaker’s part. “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya… Agar koi apko ek advice deta hai ke bhai soch samajh ke bola karo… Yeh gully mat jao. Wapas se aa jao highway pe," he added.

What’s Next for Dabangg 4?

While the team is keeping major details under wraps, Arbaaz’s confirmation has assured fans that the franchise is far from over. As discussions between the Khan brothers continue, anticipation around Dabangg 4 is expected to intensify in the coming months.