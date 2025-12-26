Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesDaayra Wrapped! Kareena Kapoor & Prithviraj Sukumaran Gear Up For 2026 Release

Daayra Wrapped! Kareena Kapoor & Prithviraj Sukumaran Gear Up For 2026 Release

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have wrapped shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. The crime thriller is set for a 2026 theatrical release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The shooting for Daayra, one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has officially concluded. The announcement was made by the film’s production house, Junglee Pictures, which shared a behind-the-scenes photograph from the sets, instantly grabbing fans’ attention online.

First announced earlier this year, Daayra has been generating strong buzz due to its powerful cast and acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar. With filming now wrapped, the investigative crime thriller has moved into its post-production phase and is set for a theatrical release in 2026.

Production House Confirms Shoot Wrap

Junglee Pictures took to Instagram to confirm the completion of filming with a celebratory post featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The caption read, “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."

The post quickly gained traction, with fans expressing excitement about the film finally moving closer to release.

Kareena Kapoor Shares BTS Moments, Pens Note for Meghna Gulzar

Following the wrap announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets while wishing director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. The images showed the actor-director duo in discussion and posing together between takes.

Along with the pictures, Kareena wrote an emotional note that read, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. ‘Daayra’ is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar, and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts".

What Daayra Is About

Daayra is described as an investigative crime thriller that delves into how a single, disturbing incident can spark a chain reaction across society, dividing opinions and moral perspectives. Rather than offering straightforward resolutions, the film aims to provoke thought and conversation, encouraging viewers to reflect long after the story ends.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film carries her signature sensitivity and narrative depth. The performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to anchor the story, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

Following Talvar and Raazi, Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, reinforcing a creative partnership known for socially relevant and critically acclaimed cinema. With filming completed, the team now looks ahead to presenting the film to audiences in 2026.

Related Video

Pawan Singh To Contest Elections In Bihar, Here's What Ravi Kishan Has To Say On Bhojpuri Industry

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Junglee Pictures Daayra Film Kareena Kapoor Khan Daayra Prithviraj Sukumaran Daayra Meghna Gulzar Film Daayra Shoot Wrap
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Inside Trump’s Decision To Strike ISIS ‘Terrorist Scum’ In Nigeria After Attacks On Christians
Inside Trump’s Decision To Strike ISIS ‘Terrorist Scum’ In Nigeria After Attacks On Christians
Cities
Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts Outside Jaipur Mosque As Mob Clashes With Police, Internet Suspended
India
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
'What Kind Of Justice Is This?' Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
‘Merry Christmas To Dead Terrorists’: Trump After US Military Hits ISIS In Nigeria
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: U.S. Air Force Strikes ISIS Targets in Northwest Nigeria After Warnings Ignored
Breaking News: Decorative Flowerpots Looted from Rashtriya Prerna Sthal in Lucknow After PM Modi’s Visit
Weather Alert: Severe Cold Wave Grips North India; Delhi-NCR Faces Air Pollution Crisis
Gwalior News: Kailash Kher Concert Halted After Crowd Chaos in Gwalior
Maharashtra News: Chemical Factory Fire Triggers Panic in Mumbai, Firefighters Rush to Control Blaze
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget