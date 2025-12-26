Daayra Wrapped! Kareena Kapoor & Prithviraj Sukumaran Gear Up For 2026 Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The shooting for Daayra, one of the most anticipated upcoming films starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, has officially concluded. The announcement was made by the film’s production house, Junglee Pictures, which shared a behind-the-scenes photograph from the sets, instantly grabbing fans’ attention online.

First announced earlier this year, Daayra has been generating strong buzz due to its powerful cast and acclaimed director Meghna Gulzar. With filming now wrapped, the investigative crime thriller has moved into its post-production phase and is set for a theatrical release in 2026.

Production House Confirms Shoot Wrap

Junglee Pictures took to Instagram to confirm the completion of filming with a celebratory post featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Meghna Gulzar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The caption read, “#Daayra! It’s a wrap! Months of hard work, creativity, and collaboration have come together to bring this story to life. Immense gratitude to the cast, crew, and everyone who made this journey possible. Onward to the next chapter! In Cinemas 2026."

The post quickly gained traction, with fans expressing excitement about the film finally moving closer to release.

Kareena Kapoor Shares BTS Moments, Pens Note for Meghna Gulzar

Following the wrap announcement, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from the sets while wishing director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday. The images showed the actor-director duo in discussion and posing together between takes.

Along with the pictures, Kareena wrote an emotional note that read, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. ‘Daayra’ is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar, and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts".

What Daayra Is About

Daayra is described as an investigative crime thriller that delves into how a single, disturbing incident can spark a chain reaction across society, dividing opinions and moral perspectives. Rather than offering straightforward resolutions, the film aims to provoke thought and conversation, encouraging viewers to reflect long after the story ends.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film carries her signature sensitivity and narrative depth. The performances of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran are expected to anchor the story, supported by a strong ensemble cast.

Following Talvar and Raazi, Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar’s third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, reinforcing a creative partnership known for socially relevant and critically acclaimed cinema. With filming completed, the team now looks ahead to presenting the film to audiences in 2026.