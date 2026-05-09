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HomeEntertainmentMoviesKapil Sharma’s 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' Opens Weak At Box Office, Fails To Hit Rs 1 Cr On Day 1

Kapil Sharma’s 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' Opens Weak At Box Office, Fails To Hit Rs 1 Cr On Day 1

Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor’s Daadi Ki Shaadi struggles at the box office, earning just Rs 60 lakh on Day 1 despite strong promotions and star support.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Daadi Ki Shaadi opens to lukewarm box office despite strong promotions.
  • Film fails to attract audience despite celebrity endorsements and Kapil Sharma.
  • Opening day collection barely reaches ₹60 lakh, occupancy remains low.
  • Riddhima Kapoor makes acting debut in the underperforming film.

Despite a high-voltage promotional push led by Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, and the extended Kapoor family, Daadi Ki Shaadi has failed to translate buzz into box office numbers. The film, which had generated considerable curiosity ahead of release, has instead opened to a lukewarm response, raising early concerns about its theatrical run.

ALSO READ: ‘Raja Shivaji’ Leads Box Office Race, ‘Patriot’ Relies On Overseas Boost, ‘Ek Din’ Fades

Heavy Promotions, But No Audience Pull

Expectations were riding high when the film hit cinemas on Friday. With Kapil Sharma’s popularity and Neetu Kapoor’s strong presence, many anticipated a solid opening. The film’s premiere turned into a star-studded affair, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in attendance, while industry names from Rekha to Aamir Khan publicly praised it.

However, the enthusiasm didn’t carry over to ticket counters. The audience turnout remained noticeably thin, signalling a disconnect between promotional hype and actual footfall.

Day 1 Collection Falls Short Of Rs 1 Crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi managed to collect just Rs 60 lakh on its opening day. Reports suggest it didn’t even come close to the Rs 1 crore mark.

The occupancy figures paint a similar picture. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 9%, with data also indicating a marginal 0.9% turnout across 1,789 shows. In total, the film has earned Rs 0.72 crore gross and Rs 0.60 crore net in India so far.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Continues Stable Run On Day 22, Collects Rs 1.75 Cr Again

Riddhima Kapoor Makes Acting Debut

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi managed to collect just Rs 60 lakh on its opening day. Reports suggest it didn’t even come close to the Rs 1 crore mark.

The occupancy figures paint a similar picture. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 9%, with data also indicating a marginal 0.9% turnout across 1,789 shows. In total, the film has earned Rs 0.72 crore gross and Rs 0.60 crore net in India so far.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did

The film collected ₹60 lakh on its opening day, falling short of the ₹1 crore mark. Audience turnout was noticeably thin, with an overall occupancy of around 9%.

What was the promotional strategy for

The film had a high-voltage promotional push led by Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor, with a star-studded premiere attended by industry bigwigs.

Did the promotional buzz for

Despite significant promotional efforts and celebrity endorsements, the film failed to attract a large audience. The enthusiasm generated by promotions did not carry over to ticket sales.

What were the occupancy figures for

The film recorded an overall occupancy of approximately 9%, with a marginal 0.9% turnout across 1,789 shows on its opening day.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Neetu Kapoor Riddhima Kapoor Daadi Ki Shaadi
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