Kapil Sharma’s 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' Opens Weak At Box Office, Fails To Hit Rs 1 Cr On Day 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Daadi Ki Shaadi opens to lukewarm box office despite strong promotions.

Film fails to attract audience despite celebrity endorsements and Kapil Sharma.

Opening day collection barely reaches ₹60 lakh, occupancy remains low.

Riddhima Kapoor makes acting debut in the underperforming film.

Despite a high-voltage promotional push led by Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor, and the extended Kapoor family, Daadi Ki Shaadi has failed to translate buzz into box office numbers. The film, which had generated considerable curiosity ahead of release, has instead opened to a lukewarm response, raising early concerns about its theatrical run.

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Heavy Promotions, But No Audience Pull

Expectations were riding high when the film hit cinemas on Friday. With Kapil Sharma’s popularity and Neetu Kapoor’s strong presence, many anticipated a solid opening. The film’s premiere turned into a star-studded affair, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in attendance, while industry names from Rekha to Aamir Khan publicly praised it.

However, the enthusiasm didn’t carry over to ticket counters. The audience turnout remained noticeably thin, signalling a disconnect between promotional hype and actual footfall.

Day 1 Collection Falls Short Of Rs 1 Crore

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi managed to collect just Rs 60 lakh on its opening day. Reports suggest it didn’t even come close to the Rs 1 crore mark.

The occupancy figures paint a similar picture. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 9%, with data also indicating a marginal 0.9% turnout across 1,789 shows. In total, the film has earned Rs 0.72 crore gross and Rs 0.60 crore net in India so far.

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Riddhima Kapoor Makes Acting Debut

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Daadi Ki Shaadi managed to collect just Rs 60 lakh on its opening day. Reports suggest it didn’t even come close to the Rs 1 crore mark.

The occupancy figures paint a similar picture. The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 9%, with data also indicating a marginal 0.9% turnout across 1,789 shows. In total, the film has earned Rs 0.72 crore gross and Rs 0.60 crore net in India so far.