Cocktail 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Shahid Kapoor’s Film After Its Cinema Run Ends

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Official Netflix premiere date for the film not yet announced.

Film faces tough box office competition from multiple releases.

Homi Adajania directs, starring Shahid, Kriti, and Rashmika Mandanna.

The wait is finally over for fans of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna as their much-anticipated film Cocktail 2 arrived in cinemas on Friday, June 19 . Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama has generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. With the film now playing on the big screen, many fans are already eager to know when and where it will be available for streaming.

Where Will Cocktail 2 Stream After Its Theatrical Run?

Once its journey in cinemas comes to an end, Cocktail 2 will make its digital debut on Netflix. The streaming platform was confirmed alongside the film’s theatrical release announcement, giving audiences an early glimpse into its post-cinema plans.

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However, the makers have not yet revealed an official OTT premiere date. Fans will have to wait a little longer for confirmation on when the film will begin streaming online.

Tough Competition At Box Office

Cocktail 2 has entered theatres amid stiff competition from both Indian and international releases. The film has clashed with several titles that also hit cinemas on Friday, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Baangaram, Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story 5, Malayalam film Balan: The Boy and Korean horror thriller Colony.

The challenge does not end there. The romantic drama is also competing with a number of films that were released a week earlier, including Main Vaapas Aaunga, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Disclosure Day, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Governor: The Silent Saviour, Obsession and Backrooms.

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With so many films vying for audience attention, it remains to be seen which titles emerge as the biggest box-office winners in the coming days.

All About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original Cocktail released in 2012. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

The soundtrack has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty, while Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon lead the cast in this romantic entertainer, which is expected to be one of the season’s most talked-about releases.