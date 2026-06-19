Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film critic Taran Adarsh awarded Cocktail 2 four stars.

Review praised performances, music, visuals, and captivating writing.

Shahid, Kriti delivered standout acts; film's unique narrative lauded.

Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The romantic drama finally hit theatres today, and its first review is already out. According to the review, the film “more than lives up to expectations” and “scores on all fronts” - be it performances, music, visuals and writing. It also describes the film as having all the “ingredients to emerge as a major box office success”.

Cocktail 2 First Review

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared his detailed review of Cocktail 2, praising its performances, direction, music, and overall execution. He called the film a “winner” and awarded it 4 out of 5 stars.

“More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts,” he wrote, before adding, “Get ready to be surprised... Yes, Cocktail 2 is a love triangle, but it doesn’t follow the conventional template... Nor does it take the tried-and-tested route... In fact, unpredictability is its biggest strength.”

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Reviewing Homi Adajania’s direction, Adarsh said the filmmaker successfully captures the essence of “modern-day romance”.

“Director Homi Adajania, who also helmed Cocktail [2012], ensures that the sequel bears no resemblance to the original or, for that matter, to any other love story... The film captures the spirit of modern-day romance while retaining the emotional core that made the first part so popular.”

He also described Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain’s screenplay as one of the film’s “biggest strengths”.

Praising the soundtrack, Adarsh wrote that Pritam’s music is one of the “strongest pillars” of Cocktail 2. “A love story demands a memorable soundtrack, and Cocktail 2 delivers three smash-hit tracks, the best being Mashooqa.”

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Talking about the performances, Adarsh said all three lead actors delivered impressive performances, although he felt Rashmika Mandanna’s character deserved more depth.

“Shahid Kapoor is in top form... Emotionally effective and completely at ease in both dramatic and lighter moments... He simply knocks it out of the park in the penultimate sequence. Kriti Sanon delivers the finest performance of her career... She handles some of the most challenging moments with remarkable ease... In fact, she emerges as the film's standout performer. Rashmika Mandanna does her best, but her character doesn't get enough scope to truly shine... Also, she needs to work on her Hindi diction to make a stronger impact.”

#OneWordReview...#Cocktail2: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

More than lives up to expectations... Solid performances, superb music, stunning visuals, and captivating writing – this film scores on all fronts. #Cocktail2Review



Get ready to be surprised... Yes, #Cocktail2 is a love… pic.twitter.com/2Kc0g13gnG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2026

Cocktail 2 Visuals

Adarsh also praised the film’s cinematography, calling it visually spectacular and saying it concludes on a satisfying note.

“The first half, set in Sicily, Italy, gives the film a spectacular visual appeal... The colours, the songs, the chemistry between the lead actors, and the unexpected twists make this portion rich – technically, visually, and emotionally. The drama intensifies in the second half and, barring a slightly underwhelming pre-climax stretch, the film concludes on a thoroughly satisfying note.”

Cocktail 2 Runtime, CBFC Rating

Cocktail 2 has been awarded an “A” certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film’s reported runtime is approximately 150 minutes.

The sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The original Cocktail, released in 2012, starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. It was a commercial success and continues to be remembered for its chartbuster soundtrack.