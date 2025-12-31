Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Cocktail 2 Eyes 2026 Release; Shahid, Kriti And Rashmika’s BTS Clips Fuel Buzz

Cocktail 2 starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly eyeing an Aug–Oct 2026 release. Kriti calls it a ‘vibe sequel’ as BTS clips go viral.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)

The excitement around Cocktail 2 continues to grow as a new update suggests that the makers have zeroed in on a tentative release window for the much-awaited sequel. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the romantic comedy has already sparked curiosity through behind-the-scenes visuals, and the latest timeline update has further amplified fan anticipation.

Cocktail 2 likely to arrive in the second half of 2026

According to a report by Movie Reviews, the film is being positioned for a theatrical release in the third quarter of 2026. An update shared on X stated, “#Cocktail2 is eyeing 3rd quarter of 2026. #RashmikaMandanna #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon starrer shooting is in full swing across National and International location, directed by Homi Adajania. Movie is said to be considered for Aug to Oct 2026 release."

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films, Cocktail 2 aims to carry forward the breezy charm of the original while introducing a completely fresh storyline and characters.

Kriti Sanon explains why the sequel felt ‘just right’

Opening up about her decision to take on the project, Kriti Sanon revealed that the film came to her at the perfect time in her career. “Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com," she said.

Addressing expectations surrounding the sequel, Kriti added, “Yes, it’s a sequel, but it’s more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different." She further agreed that while the cast has changed, the essence remains intact, crediting Maddock Films and director Homi Adajania for preserving the spirit of the franchise.

BTS moments spark nostalgia among fans

Fueling excitement further, BTS clips from the sets have gone viral online. One video shows Shahid Kapoor walking alongside Rashmika Mandanna, while Kriti Sanon joins them mid-conversation, hinting at the dynamics between the trio. Another clip featuring Kriti and Rashmika dancing together reminded fans of Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty’s iconic chemistry from the first Cocktail, especially evoking memories of Tum Hi Ho Bandhu.

Third schedule to begin soon, music and styling teased

Kriti Sanon also revealed that two major shooting schedules have already been completed, with the third schedule set to begin soon in Mumbai. She teased that the film will feature memorable music and shared her excitement about the styling, revealing that Anaita Shroff Adajania has curated the looks.

Talking about reuniting with Shahid Kapoor after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti humorously remarked, “Yes, but I’m finally a human," referencing her previous role as a robot.

With its contemporary take on relationships, stylish visuals and a refreshed cast, Cocktail 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026.

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Homi Adajania Maddock Films Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 Release Date Shahid Kapoor Cocktail 2 Kriti Sanon Cocktail 2
