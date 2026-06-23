Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monday box office dipped; Cocktail 2 leads with Rs 53.85 crore.

Ma Inti Bangaram also slowed, collecting Rs 27.20 crore overall.

Main Wapas Aaunga dipped; Peddi showed minimal third-week collections.

The box office witnessed the usual Monday dip on 22 June, with most films seeing a sharp fall in collections after a strong weekend. Sunday had brought a wave of audience footfall across theatres, but the momentum clearly softened as the week began. Still, Cocktail 2 managed to stay ahead despite the downturn.

Cocktail 2 Leads Despite A Sharp Weekday Correction

After a strong Sunday performance of Rs 17.75 crore, the film saw a predictable but steep drop on Monday.

ALSO READ | 'I’ll Not Bring Them As My Duty Is To Host’: Riteish Deshmukh Hits Back At Controversial Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt Question At Lock Upp Launch

On its fourth day, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 6.35 crore, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.

This brings its four-day total to Rs 53.85 crore, keeping it comfortably at the top of the box office chart despite the weekday slowdown.

Ma Inti Bangaram Slows After A Double-Digit Sunday

The film, which had enjoyed a strong Sunday collection of Rs 10.10 crore, also faced a noticeable drop on Monday.

It collected Rs 4.10 crore on its fourth day, taking its total to Rs 27.20 crore over four days. While the weekend run was encouraging, weekday performance suggests a return to more modest numbers.

Main Wapas Aaunga Dips On Its Second Monday

After a brief uptick over the weekend, the film lost momentum again as it entered its second Monday.

ALSO READ | Badshah Drops New Pics With 'Mystery Girl'; Spotted Holding Hands, Riding A Bike

It earned Rs 2.50 crore on its 11th day, pushing its total collection to Rs 26.75 crore. The drop indicates the film is now firmly in its weekday consolidation phase.

Peddi Slips Into Lower Earnings In Week Three

Ram Charan’s Ram Charan starrer continued its gradual decline as it moved deeper into its theatrical run.

On its 19th day (third Monday), the film managed just Rs 0.83 lakh, reflecting a significant fall in audience turnout.

Despite this, its overall collection stands at Rs 235.10 crore, underlining a strong cumulative performance over its full run.

Monday has once again reinforced a familiar pattern at the box office, strong weekends followed by sharp weekday corrections. While Cocktail 2 continues to dominate the charts, the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining how long these films can sustain their theatrical run before the next weekend revival.