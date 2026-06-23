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HomeEntertainmentMoviesMonday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Dominates Despite Dip, Ma Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Follow

Monday Box Office Collection: Cocktail 2 Dominates Despite Dip, Ma Inti Bangaram And Main Vaapas Aaunga Follow

After a strong Sunday, the box office saw a sharp Monday drop. Cocktail 2 stayed on top while Ma Inti Bangaram, Main Wapas Aaunga and Peddi slowed.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monday box office dipped; Cocktail 2 leads with Rs 53.85 crore.
  • Ma Inti Bangaram also slowed, collecting Rs 27.20 crore overall.
  • Main Wapas Aaunga dipped; Peddi showed minimal third-week collections.

The box office witnessed the usual Monday dip on 22 June, with most films seeing a sharp fall in collections after a strong weekend. Sunday had brought a wave of audience footfall across theatres, but the momentum clearly softened as the week began. Still, Cocktail 2 managed to stay ahead despite the downturn.

Cocktail 2 Leads Despite A Sharp Weekday Correction

After a strong Sunday performance of Rs 17.75 crore, the film saw a predictable but steep drop on Monday.

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On its fourth day, Cocktail 2 earned Rs 6.35 crore, according to early estimates reported by Sacnilk.

This brings its four-day total to Rs 53.85 crore, keeping it comfortably at the top of the box office chart despite the weekday slowdown.

Ma Inti Bangaram Slows After A Double-Digit Sunday

The film, which had enjoyed a strong Sunday collection of Rs 10.10 crore, also faced a noticeable drop on Monday.

It collected Rs 4.10 crore on its fourth day, taking its total to Rs 27.20 crore over four days. While the weekend run was encouraging, weekday performance suggests a return to more modest numbers.

Main Wapas Aaunga Dips On Its Second Monday

After a brief uptick over the weekend, the film lost momentum again as it entered its second Monday.

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It earned Rs 2.50 crore on its 11th day, pushing its total collection to Rs 26.75 crore. The drop indicates the film is now firmly in its weekday consolidation phase.

Peddi Slips Into Lower Earnings In Week Three

Ram Charan’s Ram Charan starrer continued its gradual decline as it moved deeper into its theatrical run.

On its 19th day (third Monday), the film managed just Rs 0.83 lakh, reflecting a significant fall in audience turnout.

Despite this, its overall collection stands at Rs 235.10 crore, underlining a strong cumulative performance over its full run.

Monday has once again reinforced a familiar pattern at the box office, strong weekends followed by sharp weekday corrections. While Cocktail 2 continues to dominate the charts, the coming weekdays will be crucial in determining how long these films can sustain their theatrical run before the next weekend revival.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Cocktail 2 collected in total so far?

Cocktail 2 has collected a total of Rs 53.85 crore over its first four days. It continues to lead the box office charts despite a weekday slowdown.

What is the general trend observed in box office collections on Mondays?

Mondays typically see a sharp dip in box office collections after a strong weekend performance. This pattern was reinforced on June 22nd.

How did Ma Inti Bangaram perform on its fourth day?

Ma Inti Bangaram collected Rs 4.10 crore on its fourth day, bringing its four-day total to Rs 27.20 crore. It experienced a noticeable drop from its Sunday collection.

What was Peddi's collection on its 19th day?

On its 19th day (third Monday), Peddi collected Rs 0.83 lakh. Its overall collection stands at Rs 235.10 crore.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Peddi Cocktail 2 Main Vaapas Aaunga Monday Box Office Ma Inti Bangaram
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