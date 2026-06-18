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HomeEntertainmentMovies'Looks Like An Ad': Cocktail 2's Bandhu 2.0 Sparks Debate Online, Viewers Clash Over Remake

'Looks Like An Ad': Cocktail 2's Bandhu 2.0 Sparks Debate Online, Viewers Clash Over Remake

Cocktail 2’s Bandhu 2.0 has sparked a wave of reactions online. While some viewers praised the remake’s tribute to Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, others criticised its execution ahead of the film’s release.

Reported By : Devyani Nautiyal | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Remake sparked intense online debate among viewers.
  • Some criticized new version for lacking original's magic.
  • Others praised remake for preserving song's core spirit.

Recreating a cult Bollywood song is always a risky move, and Cocktail 2 is discovering that firsthand. The release of Bandhu 2.0, a refreshed version of the much-loved Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, has sparked a fierce debate online. While some viewers have applauded the makers for preserving the essence of the original, others believe the remake lacks the magic that made the 2012 track unforgettable.

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Social Media Reacts To Bandhu 2.0

The makers recently released Bandhu 2.0, bringing back one of the most recognisable songs from the 2012 hit Cocktail. Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the track arrived with a promotional clip that humorously acknowledged the possibility of online trolling.

In the video, Shahid jokingly questions the idea of recreating an iconic song, suggesting it would inevitably attract criticism on social media. Soon after the song's release, that prediction appeared to come true as viewers flooded online platforms with sharply divided opinions.

One user write, "This looks like an ad for Frooti".

another added, "And today we will learn how Bollywood lost its style, depth and soul in the last 14 years. Just look at the colours man"

one more user said, "This might be one of the worst remakes. It looks like a last minute decision & done in a rush!another said, "the original one was all about being in the moment and having fun. this looks so artificial. looking into the camera with forced choreography."

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Some Fans Defend The Remake

Despite the criticism, the song also found support among viewers who appreciated its attempt to preserve the spirit of the original rather than dramatically reinvent it.

One user said, "The way they didn't ruin the OG vibe and recreated it like a fan moment... heart off".

One more added, "That’s how you remake a song, no funky stuff, just subtle changes while keeping the original spirit alive".

Another user said, "Bandhu 2.0 is exactly how you should remake a song btw".

Another comment said, "this is just a promotional asset from the movie & not even an original MV can y’ll like calm tf down".

Why The Song Has Triggered Comparisons

Sung by Neeraj Shridhar and Kavita Seth, the recreated version retains the familiar chorus that audiences instantly recognise. At the same time, it introduces a fresh visual presentation focused on the new lead cast.

The song was conceived as a nostalgic nod to the first film, but comparisons were unavoidable. Many viewers measured it against the iconic sequence featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty, with some arguing that the spontaneity and warmth of the original proved difficult to recreate.

Others, however, felt the makers struck the right balance by paying tribute to a beloved song without making drastic changes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What has been the online reaction to Bandhu 2.0?

The release of Bandhu 2.0 has sparked a fierce online debate. Some viewers applauded it for preserving the original's essence, while others felt it lacked the magic of the 2012 track.

Which actors are featured in Bandhu 2.0?

The promotional clip for Bandhu 2.0 features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

What are some criticisms directed at Bandhu 2.0?

Critics suggest it looks artificial, like an advertisement, and lacks the style and depth of the original. Some also felt it appeared rushed and poorly choreographed.

Why do some viewers support Bandhu 2.0?

Supporters appreciate that the remake preserves the original's vibe and spirit. They note that it features subtle changes without drastically reinventing the beloved song.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor Cocktail 2 Bandhu 2.0 Tum Hi Ho Bandhu
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