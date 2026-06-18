Cocktail 2 Advance Booking Collection: Shahid Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 4.5 Crore Before Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The romantic comedy releases in cinemas on June 19.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming romantic comedy Cocktail 2 is already making waves at the box office even before its theatrical release. Starring Shahid alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of the year. With its songs already topping music charts and excitement continuing to build among audiences, the film’s advance booking numbers are reflecting the growing buzz.

Advance Bookings Gather Momentum

Cocktail 2 appears to be gaining impressive traction ahead of its opening day. After a relatively modest start to pre-sales, the film has witnessed a significant surge in bookings over the past few days.

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According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold 69,183 tickets in the 2D format so far. Excluding blocked seats, Cocktail 2 has generated Rs 2.41 crore through advance bookings. Including blocked seats, the figure rises to Rs 4.58 crore.

With a full day still remaining before release, industry observers expect the final advance booking figures to climb even higher. More than 60,000 tickets have already been snapped up for the opening day, indicating strong audience interest in the romantic entertainer.

Enters 2026’s Top Pre-Sales Rankings

The film’s advance booking performance has also helped it secure a place among the strongest pre-sales performers of 2026. With collections of Rs 4.58 crore, including blocked seats, Cocktail 2 currently occupies the third position on the year’s top pre-sales chart.

In the process, it has overtaken the advance booking collections of Bhoot Bangla (Rs 3.32 crore), O’ Romeo (Rs 3.07 crore) and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 2.61 crore).

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The list is currently led by Dhurandhar 2, which registered an impressive Rs 53 crore in pre-sales, followed by Border 2 with Rs 12.5 crore.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is scheduled to hit cinemas on 19 June 2026. The film has been produced under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films, while the screenplay has been penned by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan.