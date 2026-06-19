Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spiritual sequel replaces original cast with Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika.

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited romantic drama Cocktail 2 has hit theatres on June 19. Even before its release, the film has managed to generate massive buzz and impressive advance booking numbers, indicating a strong start at the box office. Backed by Maddock Films, the movie has received an excellent response from audiences in pre-sales and has already secured a spot among the top five Bollywood advance booking performers of 2026.

'Cocktail 2' Earns Rs 8.83 Crore Before Release

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Cocktail 2 has recorded strong advance bookings across the country.

The film's Hindi 2D version sold 1,61,547 tickets across 11,868 shows.

It generated an advance gross collection of Rs 5.56 crore.

Including blocked seats, the film's total advance gross collection stands at an estimated Rs 8.83 crore.

These numbers highlight the excitement surrounding the film and indicate that audiences are eager to watch the Shahid Kapoor-starrer on the big screen.

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Maharashtra Emerges As The Strongest Market

The film has witnessed its strongest response in Maharashtra, which has contributed Rs 1.46 crore in advance ticket sales. Including blocked seats, the figure rises to approximately Rs 1.98 crore.

Delhi follows closely behind with Rs 1.09 crore in advance bookings, while the collection reaches around Rs 1.71 crore when blocked seats are added.

Karnataka has also emerged as a key market for the film. The state contributed ₹65.47 lakh in advance sales, with the total estimated collection touching Rs 95.32 lakh, including blocked seats.

Can 'Cocktail 2' Open At Rs15 Crore?

Trade experts are optimistic about the film's opening-day performance. Given the strong advance sales and positive buzz, Cocktail 2 is expected to collect between Rs12 crore and Rs15 crore net on its first day.

If the film manages to hit these projections, it will comfortably enter the list of the biggest Bollywood openers of 2026. It could also surpass the opening-day collection of the original Cocktail, which had earned Rs 10.95 crore net on its first day back in 2012.

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New Chapter In 'Cocktail' Franchise

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the beloved 2012 romantic drama. While the original film featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles, the new instalment stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

With strong advance bookings, a popular franchise tag and a fresh star cast, all eyes are now on whether Cocktail 2 can convert its pre-release buzz into a blockbuster opening at the box office.