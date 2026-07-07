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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesChristopher Nolan's The Odyssey Set For Massive India Opening, Early Estimates Peg Rs 20 Crore

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Set For Massive India Opening, Early Estimates Peg Rs 20 Crore

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is expected to open between Rs 16 crore and Rs 20 crore in India. Early reviews are positive, and the film is tipped to become July's biggest box office opener.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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  • Positive early reactions boost anticipation for upcoming global premieres.

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey is gearing up for its theatrical release on July 17, and excitement surrounding the film continues to grow. With its grand world premiere now underway in London, the film has emerged as one of the most talked-about releases of the year. Industry predictions also suggest that it could enjoy a strong start at the Indian box office.

The Odyssey Opening Day Prediction In India

According to Pinkvilla, The Odyssey is expected to collect between Rs 16 crore and Rs 20 crore on its opening day in India. Current trade estimates place its likely Day 1 earnings at around Rs 18.50 crore, positioning it for an impressive debut. If these projections hold true, Christopher Nolan's latest film could become one of the biggest Hollywood openers in India this year.

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Could The Odyssey Become July's Biggest Opener?

The strong projections also put The Odyssey in contention to become the biggest opening release of July.

Earlier this month, Alia Bhatt's Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on its first day. Meanwhile, Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is also scheduled for release later this month and has generated considerable anticipation. Reports suggest that the comedy entertainer is expected to open at around Rs 15 crore.

 
 
 
 
 
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Based on the current estimates, The Odyssey could comfortably surpass both films in terms of opening-day collections.

Massive Global Expectations For Christopher Nolan's Epic

According to the Hindustan Times, The Odyssey has been made on a reported budget of 250 million US dollars.

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The film is expected to earn between 100 million and 120 million US dollars during its opening in North America, while overseas markets are projected to contribute another 120 million to 150 million US dollars. If those estimates are achieved, the film could recover its reported production budget during its opening weekend alone.

Early Reactions Generate Even More Excitement

The first reactions to The Odyssey have already started emerging following its world premiere in London. Critics who attended the screening have described it as one of the year's biggest cinematic events. The film is also set to hold another world premiere in Paris, while its Mumbai premiere is scheduled for July 11 ahead of the theatrical release.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Benny Safdie, The Odyssey has generated enormous anticipation among audiences worldwide.

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With advance excitement continuing to rise and early reviews proving encouraging, all eyes are now on whether Christopher Nolan's latest spectacle can translate the hype into record-breaking box office numbers when it arrives in cinemas.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 10:23 PM (IST)
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