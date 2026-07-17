Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks comparisons with India's Ramayana.

Both epics feature a bow challenge and a deceptive animal chase.

Heroines in both stories endure forms of captivity or pressure.

Ultimately, both narratives center around a hero's journey home.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which released on July 17, has been making headlines ever since it arrived in cinemas. Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film has earned a positive response from audiences while also generating conversations about its storyline and characters. Interestingly, many viewers have noticed that several key moments in the film closely resemble events from the Ramayana, one of India's most revered epics.

While the two stories come from different cultures and traditions, a few scenes in The Odyssey have drawn comparisons with the Ramayana. Here are four moments that have caught viewers' attention.

The Bow Challenge

One of the most iconic moments in the Ramayana takes place during Sita’s swayamvar, where Lord Ram strings Lord Shiva’s bow (Pinaka) before breaking it, proving his strength and winning Sita’s hand in marriage.

A similar scene unfolds in The Odyssey. As Queen Penelope gradually loses hope of her missing husband's return, a contest begins among the suitors hoping to marry her. At that crucial moment, Odysseus returns and successfully strings the bow, creating a sequence that many viewers have compared to the Ramayana.

ALSO READ | ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ Director Defends ‘A’ Certificate, Says ‘We Won’t Compromise On Creative Vision’

The Deer Chase

During his exile, Lord Ram chases a golden deer in the forest. The animal is later revealed to be Maricha in disguise, part of a carefully planned deception that leads to Sita’s abduction.

A comparable moment appears in The Odyssey, where the king pursues a deer and catches it, only to discover that it is not actually a deer but a human in disguise.

The Hero’s Wife Living In Captivity

In the Ramayana, Ravana abducts Sita and keeps her captive in Ashok Vatika while Lord Ram sets out to rescue her.

In The Odyssey, Queen Penelope also endures a life that resembles captivity. Although she remains in her own palace, she is forced to live under constant pressure as numerous suitors seek to marry her while her husband remains missing.

A Story Built Around Returning Home

The Ramayana reaches its emotional conclusion when Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya with Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile.

ALSO READ | Who Is Christopher Nolan? Meet Hollywood Visionary Behind Rs 2,000 Cr Epic ‘The Odyssey’

Similarly, The Odyssey is centred on the theme of homecoming. After the Trojan War, King Odysseus begins his long journey back to his homeland with his army, making the return home one of the strongest similarities between the two epic narratives.