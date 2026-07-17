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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesChristopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ And ‘Ramayana’: 4 Surprising Similarities Everyone Is Talking About

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ And ‘Ramayana’: 4 Surprising Similarities Everyone Is Talking About

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has sparked comparisons with the Ramayana, with viewers highlighting four similarities, including the bow challenge, deer chase, captivity and the journey home.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' sparks comparisons with India's Ramayana.
  • Both epics feature a bow challenge and a deceptive animal chase.
  • Heroines in both stories endure forms of captivity or pressure.
  • Ultimately, both narratives center around a hero's journey home.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which released on July 17, has been making headlines ever since it arrived in cinemas. Based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic, the film has earned a positive response from audiences while also generating conversations about its storyline and characters. Interestingly, many viewers have noticed that several key moments in the film closely resemble events from the Ramayana, one of India's most revered epics.

While the two stories come from different cultures and traditions, a few scenes in The Odyssey have drawn comparisons with the Ramayana. Here are four moments that have caught viewers' attention.

The Bow Challenge

One of the most iconic moments in the Ramayana takes place during Sita’s swayamvar, where Lord Ram strings Lord Shiva’s bow (Pinaka) before breaking it, proving his strength and winning Sita’s hand in marriage.

A similar scene unfolds in The Odyssey. As Queen Penelope gradually loses hope of her missing husband's return, a contest begins among the suitors hoping to marry her. At that crucial moment, Odysseus returns and successfully strings the bow, creating a sequence that many viewers have compared to the Ramayana.

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The Deer Chase

During his exile, Lord Ram chases a golden deer in the forest. The animal is later revealed to be Maricha in disguise, part of a carefully planned deception that leads to Sita’s abduction.

A comparable moment appears in The Odyssey, where the king pursues a deer and catches it, only to discover that it is not actually a deer but a human in disguise.

The Hero’s Wife Living In Captivity

In the Ramayana, Ravana abducts Sita and keeps her captive in Ashok Vatika while Lord Ram sets out to rescue her.

In The Odyssey, Queen Penelope also endures a life that resembles captivity. Although she remains in her own palace, she is forced to live under constant pressure as numerous suitors seek to marry her while her husband remains missing.

A Story Built Around Returning Home

The Ramayana reaches its emotional conclusion when Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya with Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman after defeating Ravana and completing 14 years of exile.

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Similarly, The Odyssey is centred on the theme of homecoming. After the Trojan War, King Odysseus begins his long journey back to his homeland with his army, making the return home one of the strongest similarities between the two epic narratives.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What similarities have viewers noticed between Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the Ramayana?

Viewers have noted several key moments in The Odyssey that closely resemble events from the Ramayana. These include a bow challenge, a deer chase, and a hero's wife living in captivity.

How does the

In The Odyssey, Odysseus successfully strings a bow among suitors, mirroring Lord Ram stringing Shiva's bow to win Sita's hand in the Ramayana. Both scenes highlight the hero's strength and prove his identity.

What is the common theme regarding the hero's wife in both stories?

Both epics feature the hero's wife facing a form of captivity. Sita is abducted by Ravana, while Queen Penelope in The Odyssey is pressured by numerous suitors in her palace while her husband is missing.

What overarching theme connects The Odyssey and the Ramayana?

Both narratives share the powerful theme of homecoming. The Ramayana culminates in Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya, and The Odyssey centers on King Odysseus's arduous journey back to his homeland.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 10:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ramayana Christopher Nolan The Odyssey
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