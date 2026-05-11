Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chand Mera Dil trailer shows a complex love story.

Ananya Panday, Lakshya explore vulnerability and self-worth.

Film's music builds momentum before May 22 release.

JioHotstar streaming date is currently unconfirmed.

The trailer of Chand Mera Dil has finally been released. It offers a glimpse into a love story that refuses to follow a predictable path. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the romantic musical leans into emotion, vulnerability and the fragile balance between love and self-worth. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film appears to explore not just romance, but the uncomfortable truths that often accompany it.

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A Love Story That Begins With Apologies And Uncertainty

The trailer opens on a tense note, immediately setting the tone for a relationship marked by imbalance. Lakshya's Aarav is seen apologising repeatedly to Chandni, played by Ananya Panday, hinting at past mistakes that continue to haunt their bond.

Soon after, the mood shifts. The narrative briefly settles into softer, affectionate moments that suggest a blossoming romance. For a while, it feels almost ideal, until subtle cracks begin to appear. The trailer carefully withholds key details, yet strongly suggests that Aarav’s actions have altered the course of their relationship in ways that cannot be easily undone.

‘Izzat Pyaar Se Badi Hoti Hai’

One of the most striking dialogues in the trailer is when Chandni voices a thought that anchors the film’s emotional core. During a phone conversation, she says, "izzat pyaar se badi hoti hai".

The line stands out, not just as dialogue, but as a statement that reframes the entire narrative. It signals a shift from romance to self-realisation, suggesting that the story may prioritise dignity over devotion.

Music Builds Early Momentum Ahead Of Release

Even before the trailer launch, the film’s music had begun to generate attention. Tracks like the title song, Aitbaar, and Khaasiyat have already found favour with listeners, helping set the mood for a story that blends music with emotional storytelling.

The soundtrack complements the film’s tone, gentle yet layered with intensity.

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Release Plans And Box Office Shift

Chand Mera Dil is set to release in cinemas on May 22, 2026. Interestingly, it will now arrive without a direct clash at the box office after Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was postponed to June 5.

Following its theatrical run, the film will stream on JioHotstar, although the digital release date remains unconfirmed.