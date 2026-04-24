Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ On OTT Over ‘Glorification’ Of Lawrence Bishnoi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre halts ZEE5 docuseries

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting intervened, cancelling broadcast.

Punjab Police sought restraint citing IT Act concerns.

Docuseries reportedly covered jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The Centre has halted the release of the controversial docuseries Lawrence of Punjab on the streaming platform ZEE5. This comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) intervened and directed the platform to cancel the broadcast.

The decision came during a court hearing on a petition filed by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP. Warring had intended to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to block the show’s release. However, since the Centre had already issued a directive to ZEE5, the High Court disposed of the plea, noting that the requested action had already been taken.

DGP On ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Release

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, IPS Gaurav Yadav, who is serving as DGP Punjab, said that the Punjab police is committed to maintaining “peace, public order, and social harmony in the State” and informed the public that the government has halted the film’s release on OTT.

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“Punjab Police is Committed to maintaining peace, public order, and social harmony in the State. The Spl. DGP Cyber Crime took up the matter with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoIB) on 22.04.2026, seeking a restraint on the screening of "Lawrence of Punjab” under section 69 of the Information Technology Act,” DGP Punjab said.

It added, “The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ( MoIB) has issued an Advisory to the ZEE5 directing them not to release the content on its OTT platform,” before extending gratitude towards the Centre.

“We thank the MoIB, Government of India for its prompt intervention and support in ensuring responsible content dissemination and safeguarding the social fabric of the State.”

Punjab Police is Committed to maintaining peace, public order, and social harmony in the State. The Spl. DGP Cyber Crime took up the matter with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MoIB) on 22.04.2026, seeking a restraint on the screening of "Lawrence of Punjab” under… — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) April 24, 2026

About Lawrence Of Punjab

The docuseries, directed by Raaghav Dhar, was scheduled for an April 27 premiere. It reportedly centred on the life and criminal operations of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. While teasing the poster of the series, the OTT platform wrote, “This is not just the story of a rise. It’s the story of what it leaves behind.”

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Soon after, backlash followed from all sections of the Internet, with people asking if they would now “glorify a gangster”. Politicians, too, slammed the docuseries.

The title of the series is believed to be a reference to Lawrence of Arabia. The content was set to explore Bishnoi's rise to notoriety, including his high-profile threats against actor Salman Khan.