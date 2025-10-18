Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBFC Gives Green Light To Thamma; Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Ready For Diwali Release

Aditya Sarpotdar's horror-comedy "Thamma," starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, received a U/A certificate from the CBFC and will release on October 21, coinciding with Diwali.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Director Aditya Sarpotdar’s much-anticipated horror comedy Thamma, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has officially been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A certificate. The film is now set to hit theatres worldwide on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali festive weekend.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy ‘Thamma’ Cleared by CBFC

Confirming the news, Asian Suresh Entertainment, which is distributing the Telugu version of the film, shared a poster on its official X handle.

The post read:“Certified U/A and loaded for Diwali. Get ready to witness #Thamma on the big screen! In cinemas on Oct 21st! #ThammaTelugu Release by @asiansureshent #ThammaThisDiwali #ThammaOn21stOct.”

The certification announcement has further heightened the excitement surrounding the film, which has already generated immense buzz following the release of its gripping trailer.

A Glimpse into the Story

The trailer opens with Rashmika Mandanna introducing Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character, Yakshasan, as the protector of the world. However, the twist unfolds when he turns rogue, transforming into the titular Thamma himself.

The trailer also teases a few romantic moments between Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika before chaos ensues. Ayushmann’s character, Alok, discovers that he has turned into a vampire — complete with fangs and a missing heartbeat — propelling him into a series of darkly comic adventures as he grapples with his new identity.

 

 
 
 
 
 
An Ensemble Cast and a Maddock Films Production

Thamma features a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan, Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal, and Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar, among others.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the Maddock Films banner, the movie promises to expand the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote: “A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali. Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on October 21. Trailer out now!”

Releasing This Diwali

With its mix of horror, folklore, romance, and humor, Thamma is all set to light up the festive season as one of the most awaited releases of Diwali 2025.

 

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Rashmika Mandanna Ayushmann Khurrana Thamma
