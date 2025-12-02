CBFC Gives Green Light To Dhurandhar, Major Mohit Sharma’s Brother Reacts To Decision

The Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar has finally cleared its biggest roadblock. Days before release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film the green light, ending the uncertainty triggered by objections from the family of late Army officer Major Mohit Sharma.

CBFC gives green light to Dhurandhar

Acting on the Delhi High Court’s directive, the CBFC reassessed the film on December 2 after Major Sharma’s parents argued that the narrative appeared to mirror their son’s life without the family’s consent. Following the review, the board concluded that Dhurandhar is a purely fictional story with no biographical or factual link to the decorated officer.

Major Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra awardee who lost his life during an anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir in 2009, was at the centre of the legal plea. His parents had sought a stay on the release and requested a private screening, telling the court that any portrayal loosely based on their son should acknowledge the family and the Indian Army. On Monday, the High Court disposed of the petition while directing the CBFC to examine their concerns.

With the board now satisfied, the makers can proceed with the certification process and stay on track for the film’s December 5 release.

Major Sharma's brother reacts to CBFC's green light

Responding to the development, Major Sharma’s brother, Madhur Sharma, said he expects the film to carry a clear disclaimer upfront.

“I am sure they’ve followed the process and they were very quick to take a decision, which is good. We don’t know what data CBFC has relied on but I am sure they have done their due diligence. They have said that it is a work of fiction so I hope that a disclaimer will be duly added,” he told Hindustan Times.

However, he voiced disappointment that the production team and the CBFC did not accommodate the family’s request for an advance screening.

“I just feel that a screening could have been organised for the parents so that any misconceptions floating on social media could have been clarified. People who have lived their entire life with him are in a better position to tell if anything in the film replicates his life, rather than someone outside the ecosystem,” he said.

When asked whether the family planned to pursue the matter further, Madhur said he had yet to consult their legal team but did not rule out the possibility.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, helmed by Aditya Dhar, follows Ranveer Singh in the role of an undercover Indian agent who penetrates the criminal networks of Lyari in Pakistan. Inspired by real events, the film weaves in several figures from contemporary Pakistani history as key players in its narrative.

Joining Ranveer in the ensemble cast are Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is set to hit theatres on December 5.