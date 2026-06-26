Carry On Jatta 4 Day 1 Box Office: Gippy Grewal And Sargun Mehta’s Film Makes Rs 1.58 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gippy Grewal's

Early trends show ₹73 lakh Day 1 box office.

Ensemble cast features late Jaswinder Bhalla through AI.

Grewal, Sargun Mehta reunite for third film collaboration.

The much-awaited Punjabi comedy Carry On Jatta 4, starring Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta, has finally hit theatres. Released on Friday, June 26, alongside Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, the film has arrived amid considerable excitement among Punjabi cinema fans.

The Carry On Jatta franchise remains one of the most successful and beloved series in Punjabi cinema. With Gippy Grewal leading the franchise since its inception, all three previous instalments received an overwhelming response from audiences, making the fourth chapter one of the year's most anticipated regional releases.

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 1

Expectations are high for Carry On Jatta 4 to make a strong start at the box office, largely due to the immense popularity of the franchise. Early trends suggest that the film is benefiting from the loyal fan base it has built over the years.

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According to Sacnilk's early trend report, Carry On Jatta 4 was running across 711 shows nationwide on its opening day. As of 4:30 pm, the film had earned an estimated net collection of Rs 1.58 crore in India.

The final opening-day figures are expected to witness further growth as evening and night show numbers are added.

About Carry On Jatta 4

Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 4 features an ensemble cast including Sargun Mehta, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh and Pukhraj Bhalla alongside Gippy Grewal.

The film has also remained in the spotlight as it marks the final screen appearance of the late actor Jaswinder Bhalla. Despite his passing before the film was completed, AI technology was reportedly used to ensure his presence in the movie.

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Adding to the buzz, Carry On Jatta 4 reunites Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta for the third time after Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh and Jatt Nu Chudail Takri, further fuelling anticipation surrounding the film.