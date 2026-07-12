Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhamaal 4 collected ₹22.50 crore, showing a sharp rise.

Alpha crossed ₹50 crore net mark in India Day 9.

Lenin continued strong, collecting ₹8.15 crore Day 2.

Idhayam Murali, Welcome To Jungle also experienced healthy gains.

The Saturday box office brought encouraging gains for several releases, with Dhamaal 4 emerging as the biggest winner of the day. The comedy registered a sharp rise in collections compared with its opening day, while Alpha reached a significant milestone by crossing the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. Meanwhile, Welcome To The Jungle, Lenin, and Idhayam Murali also witnessed healthy day-on-day growth as the weekend gathered pace.

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Dhamaal 4 Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhamaal 4 enjoyed an impressive second day in cinemas, collecting Rs 22.50 crore net across 10,954 shows. The film registered a 60.7% increase over its opening-day net collection of Rs 14 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 36.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 43.80 crore. Internationally, Dhamaal 4 added Rs 5 crore on Day 2, taking its overseas gross to Rs 10 crore. The film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 53.80 crore.

Lenin Day 2 Box Office Collection

Lenin continued its opening weekend on a positive note by collecting Rs 8.15 crore net on Day 2 across 2,099 shows. The film registered a 14% increase compared with its opening-day earnings of Rs 7.15 crore. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 15.30 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 17.60 crore. The film earned Rs 2.50 crore overseas on Saturday, taking its international gross to Rs 5.80 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 23.40 crore.

Idhayam Murali Day 2 Box Office Collection

Idhayam Murali also benefited from the weekend rush, collecting Rs 3.15 crore net on its second day across 1,375 shows. The film witnessed a 65.8% rise over Friday's Rs 1.90 crore. Following two days in theatres, its India net collection has reached Rs 5.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 5.81 crore.

Alpha Day 9 Box Office Collection

Alpha achieved a major milestone on its ninth day by officially crossing the Rs 50 crore net mark in India. The film earned Rs 2.25 crore net on Saturday across 2,883 shows, reflecting a 36.4% jump over Friday's Rs 1.65 crore. Its India net collection now stands at Rs 51.35 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 61.21 crore. The film also collected Rs 1 crore overseas on Day 9, pushing its international gross to Rs 24.30 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 85.51 crore.

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Welcome To The Jungle Day 16 Box Office Collection

On its 16th day, Welcome To The Jungle continued its theatrical run with a Rs 1.60 crore net collection across 2,315 shows. The film recorded a 60% increase over Friday's Rs 1 crore. Its cumulative India net collection now stands at Rs 127.65 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 151.72 crore. The overseas market contributed Rs 0.50 crore on Day 16, taking the film's overseas gross to Rs 32.20 crore and its worldwide gross to Rs 183.92 crore.