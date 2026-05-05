Raja Shivaji collected Rs 5.60 crore on its fourth day, a 53.3% dip from Sunday. Despite this drop, it remained ahead of other releases.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
'Raja Shivaji' Dominates Box Office, 'Patriot' Sees Sharp Drop, 'Ek Din' Struggles Below Rs 1 Cr
Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din face their first Monday test. Here’s a detailed Day 4 box office report and verdict with complete numbers.
- Raja Shivaji leads box office despite weekday collection drop.
- Patriot experiences significant decline, losing audience momentum.
- Ek Din faces steepest drop, struggling at the box office.
- Raja Shivaji emerges front-runner with strong cumulative earnings.
A crowded Labour Day release slate set the stage for a gripping box office face-off. With four films hitting theatres on May 1, including international title The Devil Wears Prada 2, it was the Indian trio, Raja Shivaji, Patriot, and Ek Din, that drew the most attention domestically.
After a promising weekend, the weekday numbers have now revealed early trends. So, which film managed to hold its ground, and which ones stumbled?
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Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 4
After a steady weekend run, Raja Shivaji experienced a noticeable drop on its first Monday, but still stayed comfortably ahead of the competition. The film collected Rs 5.60 crore on Day 4, marking a 53.3% dip from Sunday's Rs 12 crore.
Despite the fall, the overall performance remains solid. Across 5,145 shows, the film has now amassed Rs 46.95 crore gross and Rs 39.50 crore net in India.
The film had opened well at Rs 11.35 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.55 crore on Saturday and Rs 12 crore on Sunday, signalling strong initial traction before the expected weekday slowdown.
Day-Wise Collection
- Day 1: Rs 11.35 crore
- Day 2: Rs 10.55 crore
- Day 3: Rs 12 crore
- Day 4: Rs 5.60 crore
Patriot Box Office Collection Day 4
Patriot continues to face a downward trend, with Monday numbers reflecting a significant drop. The film collected Rs 2.89 crore on Day 4 from 1,781 shows, down 47.45% from its Sunday earnings of Rs 5.50 crore.
What’s more concerning is the consistent decline since its opening day. The film hasn’t shown upward momentum at any point over the weekend, both in terms of collections and screen count.
Day-Wise Collection
- Day 1: Rs 10 crore
- Day 2: Rs 6.15 crore
- Day 3: Rs 5.50 crore
- Day 4: Rs 2.89 crore
Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 4
Ek Din has taken the hardest hit among the three releases. The film managed just Rs 0.20 crore on Monday, a steep 77.8% drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 0.90 crore.
Running across 1,135 shows, its total India gross now stands at Rs 3.88 crore, with Rs 3.25 crore net collections. Overseas, it added Rs 0.05 crore on Day 4, pushing its worldwide gross to Rs 4.28 crore.
Day-Wise Collection
- Day 1: Rs 1.15 crore
- Day 2: Rs 1 crore
- Day 3: Rs 1.70 crore
- Day 4: Rs 0.20 crore
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'Raja Shivaji' vs 'Patriot' vs 'Ek Din'
The Monday numbers make the box office trend hard to ignore. Raja Shivaji continues to lead the pack with a strong Rs 39.50 crore net in India so far, even after dropping to Rs 5.60 crore on Day 4. In contrast, Patriot is clearly losing momentum, slipping to Rs 2.89 crore on Monday after opening at Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile, Ek Din remains on the back foot, managing just Rs 0.20 crore on Day 4 and taking its total net collection to Rs 3.25 crore.
While all films witnessed expected weekday dips, Raja Shivaji has emerged as the clear front-runner with stronger weekend hold and higher cumulative earnings. Patriot shows signs of fading interest, and Ek Din faces an uphill battle to sustain at the box office.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Raja Shivaji perform on its fourth day?
What are the total net collections for Raja Shivaji in India?
Raja Shivaji has amassed Rs 39.50 crore net in India after four days. Its opening day collection was Rs 11.35 crore.
How is Patriot performing at the box office?
Patriot is facing a downward trend, with a significant drop on its fourth day, collecting Rs 2.89 crore. The film has not shown upward momentum since its opening day.
What is the current box office status of Ek Din?
Ek Din has taken the hardest hit, managing only Rs 0.20 crore on its fourth day. Its total net collection in India stands at Rs 3.25 crore.