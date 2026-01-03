Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBorder 2: Varun Dhawan Says JP Dutta’s Border Inspired His Dream Of Playing A Soldier

Border 2: Varun Dhawan Says JP Dutta’s Border Inspired His Dream Of Playing A Soldier

At Border 2’s song launch in Jaisalmer, Varun Dhawan reflects on Border (1997), patriotism, and the relevance of war films today.

By : Amandeep Narang | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)

As Border 2 prepares for its theatrical release later this month, the makers marked a major milestone with the launch of the film’s emotional song Ghar Kab Aaoge in Jaisalmer. The event turned into a reflective moment for lead actor Varun Dhawan, who spoke about the legacy of the original Border (1997), his aspiration to portray a soldier, and why stories rooted in patriotism continue to hold relevance today.

How Border Inspired Varun Dhawan’s Dream Role

During the launch, Varun Dhawan shared how JP Dutta’s Border left a lasting impression on him and countless others. He recalled that the 1997 war drama not only entertained audiences but also shaped how an entire generation viewed the Indian armed forces. According to the actor, the film’s portrayal of courage, emotional resilience, and sacrifice stayed with viewers long after they exited the cinema halls.

Varun credited the film’s narrative and performances — particularly Sunny Deol’s — for instilling a sense of pride and admiration for soldiers. He admitted that playing a soldier was a long-standing dream, one he never imagined would come true through a sequel to the very film that inspired him. Being part of Border 2, he noted, feels deeply personal because of that connection.

Linking Cinema to Real-Life Military Resolve

At the event, Varun also drew attention to posters referencing India’s Operation Sindoor, using the moment to underline the importance of awareness among younger audiences. He stressed that while India stands for peace, it is equally vital for the youth to understand that the nation possesses the strength and determination to protect itself when required.

According to the actor, war films like Border and Border 2 serve a purpose beyond the big screen. They remind viewers of the realities of national security, the cost of freedom, and the responsibility that comes with safeguarding peace. Such narratives, he explained, remain relevant because they balance the idea of harmony with preparedness.

Paying Tribute to India’s Fallen Heroes

Varun Dhawan has previously expressed his respect for India’s armed forces publicly. Last year, following India’s retaliation strike, he shared a moving tribute on social media, writing, “We are here only because of u," alongside images of fallen soldiers. The tribute honoured personnel including Jawan Murali Naik, BSF SI Md Imteyaz, Gunner Dinesh Sharma, Sepoy Sachin Yadav, Airman Kamal Kamboj, Sepoy Amit Chaudhary, IAF Sergeant Surendra Mogra and Sepoy Suraj Yadav.

What to Expect from Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 brings together a large ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. Positioned as one of the biggest war films of 2026, the sequel is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Amandeep Narang

Amandeep Narang is Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English. A seasoned film reviewer and cultural critic, Narang brings sharp insight and storytelling flair to entertainment and lifestyle news.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at amandeepn@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Border 2 Varun Dhawan Border 2 Ghar Kab Aaoge Song Launch Border Sequel Indian War Films JP Dutta Border
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
Explosions In Venezuela Caught On Video; Social Media Reacts As Trump Claims US Strike
World
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Hindu Man Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh As Violence Against Minorities Escalate
Cities
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
‘Sir Ajeeb Harkatein Karte The’: Himachal Student Recounts Sexual Assault In Chilling Video Before Death
IPL
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
BCCI Directs KKR To Release Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget