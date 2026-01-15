Border 2 Trailer: Guns, Grit And Glory As Sunny Deol Leads The 1971 War Saga

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Border 2 trailer: The much-anticipated Border 2, a follow-up to J.P. Dutta’s landmark war film Border, has finally given audiences a first proper look with the release of its trailer. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film brings together Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, promising a large-scale, emotionally charged war drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict.

Border 2 trailer delivers scale and emotion

The trailer kicks off on a stirring note with Sunny Deol addressing his troops, setting the emotional core of the film. He reminds them that the border is far more than a geographical divide—it is a commitment to the nation and its people, a vow that must not be broken. “Aur aaj kuch bhi ho jaaye hum ye vada tootne nahi denge (Whatever happens today we will not let this promise be broken),” he declares, instantly setting the tone.

The narrative then shifts focus to the younger soldiers played by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, who are shown guarding different wings of the Indian forces—the Army, Air Force and Navy—across multiple frontlines. High-octane battle sequences are interspersed with glimpses into the characters’ personal lives, adding emotional weight to the action and highlighting what is at stake beyond the battlefield.

About Border 2

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s JP Films. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, with Anurag Singh at the helm. Alongside the lead cast, the film also features Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Paramvir Cheema, Guneet Sandhu and Angad Singh in key roles. The war epic is slated to hit theatres on January 23, just ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Recently, while attending an event in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol spoke about the deep personal connection that led him to Border in the first place, and his memories of his father, Dharmendra. “I did Border because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you,” he said.