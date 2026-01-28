Sunny Deol’s Border 2 Enters Rs 200 Cr Club In Five Days Despite Tuesday Dip

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesSunny Deol’s Border 2 Enters Rs 200 Cr Club In Five Days Despite Tuesday Dip

Sunny Deol-led Border 2 storms past the Rs 200 crore mark within five days of release, collecting Rs 216.79 crore at the Indian box office despite no Gulf release.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 06:40 PM (IST)

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Sunny Deol-starrer "Border 2" raked in Rs 23.31 crore on day five, pushing its net domestic box office collection past the Rs 200-crore mark, the makers said on Wednesday.

A sequel to Deol's 1997 blockbuster "Border", the movie released in theatres on January 23. It is backed by T-Series and J P Films.

In a press note, the makers said the film has so far grossed Rs 216.79 crore at the box office. "‘Border 2’ has achieved a sensational new milestone, breaching the coveted Rs 200 plus crore mark at the Indian box office in just five days of release.

"After a massive long weekend, the film has held up remarkably well on its first working day, adding a strong Rs 23.31 crore in net box office collection (NBOC) on day five and taking its total collection to a thunderous Rs 216.79 crore NBOC," the note read.

According to the makers, "Border 2" collected Rs 32.10 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on day two, Rs 57.20 crore on day three and Rs 63.59 crore on day four.

"Border 2" also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, "Border 2" is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

The movie reportedly didn't find a release in six Gulf nations -- Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- due its alleged anti-Pakistan narrative. A response from the makers is awaited.

It is the second Indian film in recent times to be denied clearance for theatrical release in the Gulf countries after director Aditya Dhar’s spy action movie "Dhurandhar".

"Border 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jan 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
