Midnight Shows Added As Border 2 BEATS Dhurandhar With Strong Day 1 Opening

'Border 2' continues its commanding run at the box office following a spectacular opening day, with audience enthusiasm translating into swift action from cinema chains across the country. The Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer has not only impressed with its opening numbers but has also generated strong word of mouth, prompting exhibitors to expand show timings to accommodate rising demand.

Cinema Chains Expand Show Timings

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, leading multiplex chain MovieMax has taken an early lead in responding to audience turnout by adding post-midnight screenings. New shows have reportedly been scheduled as late as 1:20 am and even 3:00 am, underlining the strong traction the film is witnessing across urban centres.

The trend is not limited to a single chain. Several theatres have begun revising their daily schedules to make room for 'Border 2'. PVR Sangam in Andheri East, Mumbai, has added a 1:55 am show, while a cinema hall in Bhayander has gone a step further by introducing an early-morning 7:00 am screening. Trade observers suggest that as footfall continues to rise, more theatres are likely to follow suit by extending operational hours.

Republic Day Boost on the Cards

Exhibitors are also planning to keep these late-night and early-morning shows running beyond the weekend. Reports indicate that the expanded slate will continue through January 26, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday, a move expected to significantly boost overall collections during the extended weekend.

The film’s sustained demand suggests strong holding power, particularly in mass circuits, where patriotic themes traditionally perform well during national holidays.

Border 2 Surpasses Dhurandhar on Day One

At the box office, 'Border 2' has already marked an important milestone. With an opening-day collection of Rs 30 crore, the film has overtaken Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar', which earned Rs 28 crore on its first day following its December 2025 release.

However, despite the impressive debut, 'Border 2' has fallen just short of surpassing two recent heavyweights. Vicky Kaushal’s 'Chhaava' opened at Rs 32 crore, while Sunny Deol’s 'Gadar 2' remains the benchmark with a massive Rs 40 crore opening.

Strong Hold Expected Going Forward

Given the aggressive expansion of shows and encouraging audience response, trade analysts expect 'Border 2' to maintain momentum over the coming days. With the Republic Day holiday still ahead, the film appears well-positioned to consolidate its box office dominance and emerge as one of the year’s most successful releases.