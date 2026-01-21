Border 2 Advance Booking Surges Past ₹3.4 Cr, Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets Before Release

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







With just two days remaining for its theatrical debut, Border 2 is witnessing a strong surge in advance bookings across India. The upcoming war drama has opened in close to 9,000 shows nationwide, with exhibitors continuing to add more screens as demand grows. Early indicators suggest that the film is positioning itself for a robust opening, comfortably outperforming several recent big-ticket releases.

Border 2 Registers Strong Advance Booking Momentum

Advance booking for Border 2 commenced on Monday morning and has steadily gained momentum since then. Within a span of slightly over 48 hours, the film has crossed the milestone of selling more than one lakh tickets nationwide, according to trade estimates. Data from trade tracker Sacnilk places the film’s opening-day advance booking collection at approximately ₹3.43 crore as of Wednesday morning.

Industry watchers note that the pace is expected to accelerate further as premium formats and additional DOLBY CINE shows open closer to release. On BookMyShow alone, Border 2 is currently selling around 3,000 tickets per hour, with the hourly trend continuing to improve as the Republic Day weekend approaches.

Border 2 Outpaces Recent Box Office Performers

When compared to recent theatrical releases, Border 2 is already showing a clear edge in advance booking performance. With two days still remaining before release, the film has surpassed the advance booking numbers of Sunny Deol’s previous theatrical outing Jaat, which had closed its pre-sales at around ₹2.4 crore and went on to open at ₹9 crore net.

The film has also moved ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected approximately ₹2.5 crore in advance bookings for Day 1. Dhurandhar eventually opened at ₹28 crore net in India, making Border 2’s faster booking pace a promising indicator for its opening-day potential.

Trade analysts believe that if this momentum sustains, Border 2 could secure a strong Day 1 figure and consolidate further over the extended Republic Day holiday weekend.

All About Border 2

Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 cult blockbuster Border and is slated for release in theatres on January 23. The war drama is directed by Anurag Singh and stars Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is positioned as one of the most anticipated big-screen releases of the year.