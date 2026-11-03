Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dynamic injunction restrains unauthorized recording, streaming, and distribution.

Godpower Media secured rights, feared leaks after trailer circulated.

Injunction allows swift blocking of infringing links and websites.

Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana: Part 1 has received legal protection against online piracy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The Bombay High Court has issued a dynamic ad-inunction restraining unidentified individuals, pirate websites and digital platforms from recording, uploading, streaming or distributing the film without authorisation.

According to Bar And Bench, Justice Madhav Jamdar passed the order in a suit filed by Godpower Media Private Limited, which holds the film’s domestic and territorial intellectual property and exploitation rights. The directive also provides a mechanism to block pirated links and mirror websites if unauthorised copies emerge online.

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Bombay High Court Flags Risk Of 'Ramayana' Piracy

Godpower Media approached the court seeking copyright protection for several elements of the film, including its script, characters, footage, lyrics, musical compositions and audio recordings. The company raised concerns about possible leaks, informing the court that trailer footage had allegedly been recorded and circulated online despite non-disclosure agreements for exclusive preview screenings.

Taking note of the concerns, Justice Jamdar observed that the production company had a genuine reason to fear unauthorised circulation of the film.

As reported by Bar And Bench, he said, “Prima facie, the plaintiff (Godpower) has real and well-founded apprehension that the film or parts of it will be recorded and uploaded, streamed, or communicated to the public on various platforms.”

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Dynamic Injunction Allows Swift Removal Of Pirated Links

The injunction covers unidentified infringers, referred to as 'John Doe' defendants, as well as pirate websites and digital intermediaries. Its dynamic nature allows Godpower Media to notify internet service providers and online platforms about infringing URLs and mirror websites that may appear in the future.

Upon receiving written notices identifying unauthorised content, the relevant platforms and service providers are required to take steps to block access to, disable or remove the links.

Legal representatives for Google LLC and other major digital platforms reportedly raised no objection to the directive and assured the court that they would act promptly after receiving the necessary notifications.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on December 16.