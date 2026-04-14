Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Varun Dhawan stars in rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Teaser reveals tangled love story with two leading ladies.

Film reunites Varun with director father David Dhawan.

Ensemble cast and nostalgic song enhance rom-com appeal.

After embracing a patriotic avatar in Border 2, Varun Dhawan is back in his comfort zone with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie's a vibrant romantic comedy that promises confusion, charm and classic Bollywood flair. The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, wastes no time in teasing a tangled love story, leaving fans both intrigued and nostalgic.

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Teaser Hints At A ‘Double Trouble Love Story'

The teaser opens on a quirky note, with AI-generated toddlers chatting about their parents, only to stumble upon a surprising connection. This playful setup quickly hints at a love triangle involving Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

The first look of the film shows Dhawan romancing both leading ladies, reinforcing the idea of a “double trouble love story.” The narrative leans into confusion and comedy, a hallmark of director David Dhawan’s signature style. Adding to the nostalgia, the teaser features a refreshed version of Ishq Sona Hai, originally from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1, now reimagined as the film’s title track.

Reunion With David Dhawan

The project marks Varun Dhawan’s reunion with his father, director David Dhawan, making it their fourth collaboration. Known for delivering crowd-pleasing entertainers, David Dhawan returns with his 46th directorial venture, aiming to revive the feel-good romantic comedy space in Bollywood.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films Ltd, with Maximillian Films (UK) as co-producers, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.

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A Star Studded Film

Beyond the central trio, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

With its colourful world, upbeat tone and nostalgic undertones, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to be a deliberate attempt to bring back the light-hearted rom-com era.