Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan's 'Double Trouble Love Story' Reminds Fans Of Govinda's 'Sandwich'

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan's 'Double Trouble Love Story' Reminds Fans Of Govinda's 'Sandwich'

Varun Dhawan returns to romance with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The teaser hints at a double love story and sparks comparisons online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Varun Dhawan stars in rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
  • Teaser reveals tangled love story with two leading ladies.
  • Film reunites Varun with director father David Dhawan.
  • Ensemble cast and nostalgic song enhance rom-com appeal.

After embracing a patriotic avatar in Border 2, Varun Dhawan is back in his comfort zone with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The movie's a vibrant romantic comedy that promises confusion, charm and classic Bollywood flair. The teaser, unveiled on Tuesday, wastes no time in teasing a tangled love story, leaving fans both intrigued and nostalgic.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla's 'O Sundari' Released, Akshay Kumar Calls It ‘Season’s Biggest Wedding Song’

Teaser Hints At A ‘Double Trouble Love Story'

The teaser opens on a quirky note, with AI-generated toddlers chatting about their parents, only to stumble upon a surprising connection. This playful setup quickly hints at a love triangle involving Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

The first look of the film shows Dhawan romancing both leading ladies, reinforcing the idea of a “double trouble love story.” The narrative leans into confusion and comedy, a hallmark of director David Dhawan’s signature style. Adding to the nostalgia, the teaser features a refreshed version of Ishq Sona Hai, originally from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1, now reimagined as the film’s title track.

Reunion With David Dhawan

The project marks Varun Dhawan’s reunion with his father, director David Dhawan, making it their fourth collaboration. Known for delivering crowd-pleasing entertainers, David Dhawan returns with his 46th directorial venture, aiming to revive the feel-good romantic comedy space in Bollywood.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films Ltd, with Maximillian Films (UK) as co-producers, the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium

A Star Studded Film

Beyond the central trio, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Rajesh Kumar and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

With its colourful world, upbeat tone and nostalgic undertones, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai appears to be a deliberate attempt to bring back the light-hearted rom-com era.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the movie

It's a vibrant romantic comedy promising confusion, charm, and classic Bollywood flair, hinting at a tangled love story with a double trouble love story involving Varun Dhawan.

Who are the main actors in

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur in the central roles, with an ensemble cast including Mouni Roy and Jimmy Shergill.

Is this Varun Dhawan's first time working with his father, David Dhawan?

No, this marks their fourth collaboration. David Dhawan is directing the film, continuing his legacy of crowd-pleasing entertainers.

When is

The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 22.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Apr 2026 02:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Varun Dhawan ENtertainment News Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Teaser
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan's 'Double Trouble Love Story' Reminds Fans Of Govinda's 'Sandwich'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: Varun Dhawan's 'Double Trouble Love Story' Reminds Fans Of Govinda's 'Sandwich'
Movies
Bhooth Bangla's 'O Sundari' Released, Akshay Kumar Calls It ‘Season’s Biggest Wedding Song’
Bhooth Bangla's 'O Sundari' Released, Akshay Kumar Calls It ‘Season’s Biggest Wedding Song’
Movies
Dhurandhar 2 Sees Its Lowest Monday Ever, Ranveer Singh’s Film Mints Just Rs 5.20 Cr On Day 26
Dhurandhar 2 Sees Its Lowest Monday Ever, Ranveer Singh’s Film Mints Just Rs 5.20 Cr On Day 26
Movies
Bhooth Bangla To Matka King, Assi: Top Bollywood Movies To Look Out For This Week
Bhooth Bangla To Matka King, Assi: Top Bollywood Movies To Look Out For This Week
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget