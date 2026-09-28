Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom October 2026 features diverse Bollywood releases across many genres.

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' premieres early October 2.

'Udta Teer', 'Prahar', 'Nai Naveli' offer diverse stories.

September is almost over, and Bollywood is gearing up for an exciting October. With the festive season, long weekends and several much-awaited films lined up for theatrical release, moviegoers will have plenty of options to choose from. The month will see the release of films across different genres, including crime thrillers, comedy, romance and biopics. Among the most anticipated titles are Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer, Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao’s Prahar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. Here is a look at the Bollywood films scheduled to release in theatres in October 2026.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion - October 2

Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in the third and final instalment of the popular Drishyam franchise. Titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the film will once again follow Vijay as he goes to great lengths to protect his family. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta reprising their respective roles. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have also joined the cast. Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Prem Keetanu - October 2

Veer Pahariya is set to return to the big screen with Prem Keetanu, nearly a year after his debut in Sky Force. The film marks his second theatrical outing. Directed by Apurva Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu revolves around college students and explores different phases of their lives, including relationships, love and career struggles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

Udta Teer - October 9

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan will headline Udta Teer, a comedy built around the story of a Pakistani spy who enters India for a mission but loses his memory following an accident. The character eventually starts believing that he is an Indian, creating a series of comic situations around his identity and mission. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the film also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe. Udta Teer is set to hit theatres on October 9, 2026.

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Prahar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam - October 16

Rajkummar Rao will headline Prahar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, a biographical film based on lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case involving Ajmal Kasab. Lalit Prabhakar plays Kasab in the film, while Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher are also part of the cast. Directed by Avinash Arun, the biopic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16.

Nayyi Navelli - October 16

Yami Gautam will be seen in the lead role in Nayyi Navelli, which revolves around a seemingly perfect bride who transforms a chaotic household in Meerut into an organised and happy home. However, her brother-in-law begins to suspect that there could be more to her seemingly perfect personality and wonders if she could actually be a witch. Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divya Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Adinath Kothare. Nayyi Navelli will release on October 16.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar - October 23

October will also see the release of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, a romantic film backed by filmmaker Luv Ranjan. The project introduces six new actors to Bollywood, with Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibbar in the lead roles. The film promises to explore modern romance through a fresh perspective and is scheduled to release on October 23.

October is set for a Busy Bollywood Box Office. With major releases spread across the month, October 2026 is set to offer Bollywood fans a mix of crime thriller, comedy, romance and biographical drama. From the much-awaited conclusion to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise to new stories such as Udta Teer and Nayyi Navelli, the month has several films lined up for theatrical audiences.