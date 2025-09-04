‘Bloodiest Baaghi Yet’: Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 Gets 23 CBFC Cuts Even After ‘A’ Rating

The upcoming action thriller Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha, is being touted as the bloodiest and most violent entry in the Tiger Shroff-led franchise. The film’s promotional material even highlights its adults-only certification, with producer Sajid Nadiadwala leaning into a bold, gritty tone reminiscent of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 blockbuster Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Despite receiving its ‘A’ rating on August 26, well ahead of its theatrical debut on September 5, the film was asked to implement 23 visual and audio cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). These changes addressed religious sensitivities, explicit language, extreme gore, and suggestive gestures.

Additional voluntary cuts

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the CBFC approved Baaghi 4 for release only after the edits were made. However, the makers revisited the board on August 29, this time offering even more voluntary cuts to tighten the narrative. These revisions trimmed the film’s runtime from 2 hours and 43 minutes to 2 hours and 37 minutes.

This move reflects a growing trend in Bollywood, with recent releases like Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming The Bengal Files, which also hits theatres on September 5, choosing to further refine their films post-certification.

Full list of CBFC edits

Visual Cuts

Removal of a shot showing Tiger Shroff standing on a coffin

Replacement of a scene depicting a hand rubbing a girl’s hip

Deletion of a one-second shot of a cigarette being lit from a niranjan diya (lamp)

Deletion of a 13-second sequence showing an amputated hand lighting a cigarette

Removal of a shot of a knife being hurled at a statue of Jesus Christ

Deletion of the “scene of hit of fist and the leaning of the statue of Jesus”

Three separate scenes showing throats being slit were removed

Shots of severed hands being cut were deleted

A graphic scene of a sword piercing a skull was removed

Multiple other sequences of extreme violence were trimmed

Audio Cuts

Replacement of the words “bhang b*****a”

Replacement of “b****e” and “fingering” with toned-down terms

Muting of the line “Bhai tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha”

Replacement of “Tera wajood hi mit jaayega God” with “Sab dekhte reh jayenge”

Removal of “Woh bhi darta hai mujhse”

Muting of the phrase “Don khoke, ekdum ok”

Star-studded cast

'Baaghi 4' features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, alongside Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, the film promises high-octane action sequences and intense drama, despite the extensive edits.