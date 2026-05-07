BJP’s Big Win In West Bengal Clears Way For ‘The Bengal Files’ Release In State Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Bengal Files film to release in West Bengal tomorrow.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleges past state ban on his films.

TMC's election defeat precedes

Mamata Banerjee disputes election results, refuses to resign.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has long claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee “cancelled” him in the state and blocked the release of his “Files” films, including The Kashmir Files and The Bengal Files. However, following BJP’s sweeping victory in the West Bengal Election 2026 and Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in her own constituency, the makers will finally release The Bengal Files in the state tomorrow.

The Bengal Files To Release In West Bengal

The film, which was originally released in September last year, is directed and co-produced by Vivek Agnihotri alongside Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal, Tej Narayan Agarwal and Archana Agarwal.

ALSO READ| ‘The Kerala Story’ Director Says He Stays Away From Bollywood Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan; Here's Why

“A censored film didn’t get released in Bengal because of a party diktat. Not a single theatre could screen it while the rest of India watched it. There was so much curiosity about the film. I am glad Bengal will finally get to watch it,” Arijit Dutta, who will release the film on Friday, was quoted by TOI as saying.

“Not just Kolkata, we are working on a list of theatres across Bengal,” added another distributor of the film.

Agnihotri was among the first celebrities to react after the election results were declared. He alleged that he had been barred from entering West Bengal after the release of The Kashmir Files and that his films were prevented from screening in the state.

“Never again. For those who don’t know, Mamata Banerjee cancelled me in Bengal after the release of The Kashmir Files. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal,” he claimed in a social media post after TMC’s defeat.

The director further alleged that The Bengal Files also faced a similar fate in the state. “Last year, she BANNED The Bengal Files completely in West Bengal. Our trailer launch was blocked,” he wrote.

Agnihotri also claimed that he and his team were attacked and faced multiple FIRs over the film. “We were attacked and assaulted. Dozens of FIRs were filed against me. I was cancelled in Bengal. I couldn’t even go to receive my award from the Governor,” he alleged.

NEVER AGAIN.



For those who don’t know, @MamataOfficial cancelled me in Bengal after the release of #TheKashmirFiles. The film was taken out of cinema halls, and she said I would NOT BE ALLOWED TO ENTER Bengal.



Last year, she BANNED #TheBengalFiles completely in West Bengal. Our… pic.twitter.com/9JzHU2lgwE — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 5, 2026

ALSO READ| ‘Mamata Cancelled Me In Bengal’: Vivek Agnihotri Reacts To TMC’s Defeat; Claims He Was ‘Attacked, Assaulted’

Despite the restrictions, the filmmaker claimed that his team continued screening the film across the state during the election period. “But we never gave up. During these elections, we ensured that The Bengal Files was shown to as many people as possible (underground) across Bengal. I am glad we didn’t give up and fought in our own little way. And finally… this unprecedented victory,” he added.

Towards the end of his post, Agnihotri congratulated the people of Bengal and said they could now “walk without fear, with their heads held high”.

West Bengal Election 2026

The BJP secured a massive victory in the West Bengal Election 2026, ending the long rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. However, Mamata Banerjee has refused to resign as Chief Minister, claiming the elections were not conducted in a “fair” manner.

“We have not been defeated. I will not resign. The question of visiting Raj Bhawan does not arise,” Banerjee said during a press conference.

As per constitutional provisions, if she refuses to step down, the Governor may ask for her resignation. Her tenure is expected to end on May 7.