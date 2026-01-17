Bihu Attack Review: Suzad Iqbal Khan’s Realistic Thriller Puts Story & Social Context First

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBihu Attack Review: Suzad Iqbal Khan’s Realistic Thriller Puts Story & Social Context First

Bihu Attack is a terrorism-themed thriller directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan that explores security threats during Assam’s Bihu festival, focusing on realism and social messaging over action.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 04:53 PM (IST)

Bihu Attack is a terrorism-themed thriller directed by Suzad Iqbal Khan, which aims to investigate security fears related to terrorism in the context of the region and its culture. The movie is set during the Bihu festival of Assam and is more concerned with the story than action and entertainment.

Story

The story is about Raj Kunwar (Dev Menaria), a measured and focused court martial officer from Assam, educated in the ways of transformation and integration rather than conflict and confrontation. Raj is a widower bringing up his little daughter and is shown to be a dedicated officer as well as a torn father. His life changes drastically as inputs point towards a large scale attack by terrorists during the time of Bihu festival, when the Defence Ministry is scheduled to arrive.

The danger erupts from terrorist groups working across the border, in collaboration with local sleeper cells. Supported by the IB Chief, Raj Kunwar, becomes part of an operation that has to be completed before the attack. The story gradually moves towards its climax, which remains the main subject of the film.

Performances

Dev Menaria shoulders the film and gives a realistic performance as is required in the lighter moments of his character's turbulent fight on the emotional and professional front. Arbaaz Khan plays the composite IB Chief with calmness, while Daisy Shah has minimal but relevant screen time. Other supporting actors like Rahul Dev, Raza Murad, Yukti Kapoor, Mir Sarwar, Hiten Tejwani, Amiee Misobbah, and Amit Lekhwani are reasonably good; however, there needed more meat in the characters of some, along with length.

Direction and Technical Aspects

Suzad Iqbal Khan treats the subject seriously and with much sincerity with no melodrama. The film has an absolutely realistic and straightforward storyline, but there are places where it becomes slow paced. The background score forms a subtle accompaniment and does not overwhelm the visual imagery. Music can be hardly heard anywhere in the movie, which goes well with the tone and theme of the film.

Final Verdict

Bihu Attack is a thriller that is driven by content and gives more importance to messaging and context than commercial aspects. It has flaws in the paced and character development, but it is a movie that stands out because of the regional context and social theme it presents. This movie would be of greater appeal to audiences who are looking for realistic movies and are interested in social themes, and are possibly averse to action movies.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Bihu Attack Review Bihu Attack Movie Suzad Iqbal Khan Film Dev Menaria Bihu Attack Assam Bihu Festival Movie Arbaaz Khan IB Chief
