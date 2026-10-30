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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesBhushan Kumar, Rishab Shetty Join Hands For Two-Part Epic On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhushan Kumar, Rishab Shetty Join Hands For Two-Part Epic On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Bhushan Kumar, Rishab Shetty and Sandeep Singh join hands for a two-part historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, set to go on floors in early 2027.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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  • Filming for two-part saga commences in early 2027.

Bhushan Kumar has joined hands with Rishab Shetty and Sandeep Singh for a two-part historical epic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film will explore the life, legacy and vision of the legendary Maratha ruler. T-Series has also come on board for the ambitious project, which is scheduled to go on floors in early 2027.

Marking the collaboration, Bhushan presented Rishab with a century-old painting of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The gesture reflects the team's reverence and sense of responsibility towards bringing the historical figure's legacy to the big screen.

About 'The Pride Of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'

Conceived as a two-part historical saga, the film will explore defining battles, extraordinary sacrifices, landmark victories and lesser-known chapters from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life. The narrative aims to highlight his military genius, strategic foresight, fearless leadership and vision of Swarajya.

According to the makers, the project will feature an expansive ensemble cast and a creative team comprising talent from India and overseas. The film aims to offer an immersive cinematic experience while introducing audiences across generations to an important chapter of Indian history.

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What Did Bhushan Kumar Say About The Film?

Speaking about the project, Bhushan, who is producing the film, said that bringing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy to the big screen is a responsibility. “Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have given us a legacy to be proud of, and I believe it is our responsibility to honour that legacy through cinema and share it with the world.”

Bhushan further said that when Sandeep narrated the story, he felt a deep sense of responsibility to bring the extraordinary journey to the big screen.

Praising Rishab, he said that the actor's powerful screen presence and ability to bring legendary figures to life made him confident about the collaboration. He also described the film as more than just a cinematic venture for T-Series, calling it a tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his enduring legacy.

When Will The Film Go On Floors?

The film is currently in the pre-production stage, with shooting scheduled to commence in early 2027. The makers have envisioned it as a two-part historical epic celebrating the ideals of Swarajya and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a T-Series Films and Legend Studios production.

The film will be directed by Sandeep and produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar. Rishi Virmani and Sandeep have written the project, while Rishab, Shiv Chanana and Kabiir Sadanand are associated as co-producers.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is 'The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' scheduled to begin filming?

The film is currently in pre-production, with principal photography scheduled to commence in early 2027. It is envisioned as a two-part historical epic celebrating the ideals of Swarajya.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhushan Kumar Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Rishab Shetty
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