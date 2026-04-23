Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla released, giving Dhurandhar 2 competition.

Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 6.15 crore Wednesday.

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1.70 crore Wednesday.

Dhurandhar 2 continues impressive six-week box office run.

Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, a day after its paid preview shows, has been giving tough competition to Dhurandhar 2. The horror-comedy, marking the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, has been receiving a strong response from audiences.

On the other hand, despite a slowdown at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive run, breaking multiple records since its release on March 19.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Comparing Wednesday box office collections, Bhooth Bangla performed better at the box office. This is also because the film is still in its first week of release. According to data from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore in India net collections on Wednesday.

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Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, collected Rs 1.70 crore on the same day. The film is currently in its sixth week of theatrical run.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has maintained a strong box office run across multiple weeks.

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56 crore

Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First Week Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second Week Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third Week Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth Week Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

About Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is a spy-action thriller continuing the story set in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others, and is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is a horror-comedy centred around a ghost story. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.





