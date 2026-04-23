Dhurandhar 2 is a spy-action thriller.
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Read on to find out whether the Akshay Kumar or Ranveer Singh film performed better on Wednesday.
- Bhooth Bangla released, giving Dhurandhar 2 competition.
- Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 6.15 crore Wednesday.
- Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1.70 crore Wednesday.
- Dhurandhar 2 continues impressive six-week box office run.
Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, a day after its paid preview shows, has been giving tough competition to Dhurandhar 2. The horror-comedy, marking the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, has been receiving a strong response from audiences.
On the other hand, despite a slowdown at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive run, breaking multiple records since its release on March 19.
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Comparing Wednesday box office collections, Bhooth Bangla performed better at the box office. This is also because the film is still in its first week of release. According to data from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore in India net collections on Wednesday.
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Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, collected Rs 1.70 crore on the same day. The film is currently in its sixth week of theatrical run.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection
Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 19 crore
Day 3: Rs 23 crore
Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 8 crore
Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 has maintained a strong box office run across multiple weeks.
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56 crore
Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First Week Total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second Week Total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third Week Total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Fourth Week Total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
About Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is a spy-action thriller continuing the story set in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others, and is directed by Aditya Dhar.
Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is a horror-comedy centred around a ghost story. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.