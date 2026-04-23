Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Read on to find out whether the Akshay Kumar or Ranveer Singh film performed better on Wednesday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla released, giving Dhurandhar 2 competition.
  • Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 6.15 crore Wednesday.
  • Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 1.70 crore Wednesday.
  • Dhurandhar 2 continues impressive six-week box office run.

Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17, a day after its paid preview shows, has been giving tough competition to Dhurandhar 2. The horror-comedy, marking the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after 14 years, has been receiving a strong response from audiences.

On the other hand, despite a slowdown at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 continues its impressive run, breaking multiple records since its release on March 19.

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Comparing Wednesday box office collections, Bhooth Bangla performed better at the box office. This is also because the film is still in its first week of release. According to data from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 6.15 crore in India net collections on Wednesday.

ALSO READ| How Asha Bhosle, RD Burman’s Dum Maro Dum Made Zeenat Aman A Star

Dhurandhar 2, on the other hand, collected Rs 1.70 crore on the same day. The film is currently in its sixth week of theatrical run.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

ALSO READ| Tuesday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Outperforms Dhurandhar 2 By Rs 5.65 Cr, Dacoit Remains Stable

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has maintained a strong box office run across multiple weeks.

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56 crore

Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First Week Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second Week Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third Week Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth Week Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

About Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2, also known as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is a spy-action thriller continuing the story set in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and others, and is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, is a horror-comedy centred around a ghost story. The film features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi.



Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 is a spy-action thriller.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Apr 2026 08:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?
Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?
Movies
'Riteish Deshmukh Insulting Shivaji Maharaj's History,' Says BJP Leader; Actor Defends Raja Shivaji Trailer
'Riteish Deshmukh Insulting Shivaji Maharaj's History,' Says BJP Leader; Actor Defends Raja Shivaji Trailer
Movies
Salman Khan, Nayanthara Begin Shooting For Vamshi Paidipally's Action Film
Salman Khan, Nayanthara Begin Shooting For Vamshi Paidipally's Action Film
Movies
After King, Shah Rukh Khan And Atlee To Reunite For Jawan 2: Report
After King, Shah Rukh Khan And Atlee To Reunite For Jawan 2: Report
Advertisement

Videos

ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a
Breaking News: Trump’s
STRATEGY: Hit-and-Run at Sea—How Iran's
Middle East conflict: Trump’s Ceasefire Extension Triggered by Iran’s Strategic
Breaking News: Iran Sets Hard Precondition at UN—Lifting of Naval Blockade Required for Future Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget