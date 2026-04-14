Bhooth Bangla's 'O Sundari' Released, Akshay Kumar Calls It ‘Season’s Biggest Wedding Song’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla releases 'O Sundari' song with festive energy.

Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, Antara Mitra sing the track.

Akshay Kumar reunites with director Priyadarshan after 14 years.

Film has paid previews April 16, releases April 17.

Bhooth Bangla has dropped its latest track 'O Sundari', and it's already making waves online. Packed with festive energy and upbeat rhythms, the song arrives as a perfect pre-release treat, offering a glimpse into the film’s lively tone and mass appeal.

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'O Sundari' Brings In Wedding Vibes

The newly released number blends celebratory beats with catchy melodies, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. Sung by Vishal Mishra alongside Nakash Aziz and Antara Mitra, the track features music by Pritam and lyrics by Kumaar. Its vibrant mood and dance-friendly tempo have already struck a chord across social media platforms.

Sundaris, it’s time to take over the dance floor 💃

This season’s biggest wedding song is here ❤️#OSundari song out now : https://t.co/ZBZVHl59zA #BhoothBanglaBookingOpenNow, get your tickets: https://t.co/RYbn8mVSId #BhoothBangla, paid previews begin in theatres 16th April… pic.twitter.com/jwWS41fHRA — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 14, 2026

Announcing the release, Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Sundaris, it’s time to take over the dance floor This season’s biggest wedding song is here"

The Reunion That Has Excited Fans

One of the biggest highlights of Bhooth Bangla is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Known for delivering iconic comedy films in the past, the duo’s comeback has sparked immense curiosity. The film is already being counted among the most awaited releases of 2026.

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and associated with Cape of Good Films, the project promises to revisit the beloved horror-comedy space with a fresh narrative twist.

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Paid Previews And Release Details

Adding to the excitement, Bhooth Bangla will kick off paid previews on April 16, 2026, starting from 9 PM. The official theatrical release is scheduled for April 17, giving fans an early chance to experience the film.

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, promising a mix of comedy, chaos, and supernatural twists.