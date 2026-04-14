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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla's 'O Sundari' Released, Akshay Kumar Calls It ‘Season’s Biggest Wedding Song’

Bhooth Bangla's 'O Sundari' Released, Akshay Kumar Calls It ‘Season’s Biggest Wedding Song’

Bhooth Bangla’s new song ‘O Sundari’ is out now. Akshay Kumar shares excitement as the film gears up for its release.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla releases 'O Sundari' song with festive energy.
  • Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, Antara Mitra sing the track.
  • Akshay Kumar reunites with director Priyadarshan after 14 years.
  • Film has paid previews April 16, releases April 17.

Bhooth Bangla has dropped its latest track 'O Sundari', and it's already making waves online. Packed with festive energy and upbeat rhythms, the song arrives as a perfect pre-release treat, offering a glimpse into the film’s lively tone and mass appeal.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Sees Its Lowest Monday Ever, Ranveer Singh’s Film Mints Just Rs 5.20 Cr On Day 26

'O Sundari' Brings In Wedding Vibes

The newly released number blends celebratory beats with catchy melodies, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. Sung by Vishal Mishra alongside Nakash Aziz and Antara Mitra, the track features music by Pritam and lyrics by Kumaar. Its vibrant mood and dance-friendly tempo have already struck a chord across social media platforms.

Announcing the release, Akshay Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Sundaris, it’s time to take over the dance floor This season’s biggest wedding song is here"

The Reunion That Has Excited Fans 

One of the biggest highlights of Bhooth Bangla is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. Known for delivering iconic comedy films in the past, the duo’s comeback has sparked immense curiosity. The film is already being counted among the most awaited releases of 2026.

Backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and associated with Cape of Good Films, the project promises to revisit the beloved horror-comedy space with a fresh narrative twist.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Loses Cool During Outing With Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Taimur And Jeh At Wankhede Stadium

Paid Previews And Release Details

Adding to the excitement, Bhooth Bangla will kick off paid previews on April 16, 2026, starting from 9 PM. The official theatrical release is scheduled for April 17, giving fans an early chance to experience the film.

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, promising a mix of comedy, chaos, and supernatural twists.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of the latest track released by Bhooth Bangla?

The latest track released by Bhooth Bangla is called 'O Sundari'. It's a festive and upbeat song that offers a glimpse into the film's lively tone.

Who sang the song 'O Sundari'?

The song 'O Sundari' is sung by Vishal Mishra, Nakash Aziz, and Antara Mitra. The music is by Pritam and the lyrics are by Kumaar.

When did the paid previews for Bhooth Bangla begin?

Bhooth Bangla began its paid previews on April 16, 2026, starting from 9 PM. The official theatrical release is scheduled for the next day.

What is special about the reunion in 'Bhooth Bangla'?

Bhooth Bangla features the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years. They are known for delivering iconic comedy films together.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla O Sundari Song Released
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