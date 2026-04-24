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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Leads Box Office Collection; Dhurandhar 2 Slows And Dacoit Disappoints

Bhooth Bangla Leads Box Office Collection; Dhurandhar 2 Slows And Dacoit Disappoints

Thursday Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues to lead over Dhurandhar 2 and Dacoit and has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office even on weekdays.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla earns ₹6.08 crore on day 7.
  • Dhurandhar 2 slows down after six weeks.
  • Dacoit struggles at box office, collecting lakhs.

Bhooth Bangla, which marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years, hit theatres on April 17. The film opened strongly at the box office, aided by paid preview shows ahead of its release. Since then, it has maintained a steady run and continues to earn a few crores even on weekdays. Dhurandhar 2, which has been breaking box office records one after another, has started slowing down at the box office. One major reason could be that the film has already entered its sixth week in theatres, and a large section of the audience has already watched it. Despite the slowdown, the film is still managing to earn in crores.

On the other hand, Dacoit, which released a week before Bhooth Bangla, has struggled to gain momentum at the box office and is currently collecting only a few lakhs daily. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo. 

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7

On its seventh day, Bhooth Bangla minted Rs 6.08 crore at the box office, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 84.05 crore.

ALSO READ| Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar 2: Which Film Led Wednesday Box Office Collection?

The film has recorded Rs 135.45 crore in gross collections worldwide, including Rs 99.95 crore from India and Rs 35.50 crore from overseas markets.

Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Collection

Paid Preview Shows: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 6.08 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36

On its sixth Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected Rs 1.40 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s week five total stands at Rs 19.37 crore in India net collections.

The Aditya Dhar directorial has achieved massive worldwide collections of Rs 1,766.06 crore, including Rs 1,343.56 crore from India and Rs 422.50 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 1,122.49 crore.

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Interestingly, the film is now just Rs 22 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2’s lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1,788 crore. Even if it falls short of that milestone, it will still rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Collection

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56 crore

Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First Week Total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second Week Total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third Week Total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth Week Total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Fifth Week Total: Rs 19.37 crore

Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 14

Dacoit, which had a slow start at the box office, continues to struggle to gain momentum. The film has been collecting only a few lakhs in recent days.

So far, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 39.49 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 33.96 crore.

Overseas, the film has earned Rs 13.50 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 52.99 crore.

Dacoit Day-Wise Collection

Day 1: Rs 6.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 6.85 crore
Day 3: Rs 6.40 crore
Day 4: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 5: Rs 3.00 crore
Day 6: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 7: Rs 1.40 crore

Week One Total: Rs 28.45 crore

Day 8: Rs 0.90 crore
Day 9: Rs 1.25 crore
Day 10: Rs 1.46 crore
Day 11: Rs 0.40 crore
Day 12: Rs 0.53 crore
Day 13: Rs 0.53 crore
Day 14: Rs 0.34 crore



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Frequently Asked Questions

How is Bhooth Bangla performing at the box office?

Bhooth Bangla had a strong opening and continues to earn a few crores daily. On its seventh day, it minted Rs 6.08 crore, bringing its first-week India net collection to Rs 84.05 crore.

What is the worldwide collection of Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla has recorded Rs 135.45 crore in gross collections worldwide. This includes Rs 99.95 crore from India and Rs 35.50 crore from overseas markets.

How is Dhurandhar 2 performing after its long run?

Dhurandhar 2 is slowing down in its sixth week but still earning in crores. Its worldwide collection is Rs 1,766.06 crore and it's close to surpassing Baahubali 2's collection.

What are the recent box office figures for Dacoit?

Dacoit is struggling to gain momentum, collecting only a few lakhs daily. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 52.99 crore so far.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 07:59 AM (IST)
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Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2 Dacoit Disappoints
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