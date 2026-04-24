Bhooth Bangla had a strong opening and continues to earn a few crores daily. On its seventh day, it minted Rs 6.08 crore, bringing its first-week India net collection to Rs 84.05 crore.
Bhooth Bangla Leads Box Office Collection; Dhurandhar 2 Slows And Dacoit Disappoints
Thursday Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues to lead over Dhurandhar 2 and Dacoit and has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office even on weekdays.
- Bhooth Bangla earns ₹6.08 crore on day 7.
- Dhurandhar 2 slows down after six weeks.
- Dacoit struggles at box office, collecting lakhs.
Bhooth Bangla, which marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years, hit theatres on April 17. The film opened strongly at the box office, aided by paid preview shows ahead of its release. Since then, it has maintained a steady run and continues to earn a few crores even on weekdays. Dhurandhar 2, which has been breaking box office records one after another, has started slowing down at the box office. One major reason could be that the film has already entered its sixth week in theatres, and a large section of the audience has already watched it. Despite the slowdown, the film is still managing to earn in crores.
On the other hand, Dacoit, which released a week before Bhooth Bangla, has struggled to gain momentum at the box office and is currently collecting only a few lakhs daily. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo.
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 7
On its seventh day, Bhooth Bangla minted Rs 6.08 crore at the box office, taking its first-week India net collection to Rs 84.05 crore.
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The film has recorded Rs 135.45 crore in gross collections worldwide, including Rs 99.95 crore from India and Rs 35.50 crore from overseas markets.
Bhooth Bangla Day-Wise Collection
Paid Preview Shows: Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 19 crore
Day 3: Rs 23 crore
Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
Day 5: Rs 8 crore
Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 7: Rs 6.08 crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 36
On its sixth Wednesday, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected Rs 1.40 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s week five total stands at Rs 19.37 crore in India net collections.
The Aditya Dhar directorial has achieved massive worldwide collections of Rs 1,766.06 crore, including Rs 1,343.56 crore from India and Rs 422.50 crore from overseas markets. Its India net collection currently stands at Rs 1,122.49 crore.
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Interestingly, the film is now just Rs 22 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2’s lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 1,788 crore. Even if it falls short of that milestone, it will still rank among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Collection
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56 crore
Day 6: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore
First Week Total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second Week Total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third Week Total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Fourth Week Total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore
Fifth Week Total: Rs 19.37 crore
Dacoit Box Office Collection Day 14
Dacoit, which had a slow start at the box office, continues to struggle to gain momentum. The film has been collecting only a few lakhs in recent days.
So far, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 39.49 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 33.96 crore.
Overseas, the film has earned Rs 13.50 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 52.99 crore.
Dacoit Day-Wise Collection
Day 1: Rs 6.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 6.85 crore
Day 3: Rs 6.40 crore
Day 4: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 5: Rs 3.00 crore
Day 6: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 7: Rs 1.40 crore
Week One Total: Rs 28.45 crore
Day 8: Rs 0.90 crore
Day 9: Rs 1.25 crore
Day 10: Rs 1.46 crore
Day 11: Rs 0.40 crore
Day 12: Rs 0.53 crore
Day 13: Rs 0.53 crore
Day 14: Rs 0.34 crore
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is Bhooth Bangla performing at the box office?
What is the worldwide collection of Bhooth Bangla?
Bhooth Bangla has recorded Rs 135.45 crore in gross collections worldwide. This includes Rs 99.95 crore from India and Rs 35.50 crore from overseas markets.
How is Dhurandhar 2 performing after its long run?
Dhurandhar 2 is slowing down in its sixth week but still earning in crores. Its worldwide collection is Rs 1,766.06 crore and it's close to surpassing Baahubali 2's collection.
What are the recent box office figures for Dacoit?
Dacoit is struggling to gain momentum, collecting only a few lakhs daily. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 52.99 crore so far.