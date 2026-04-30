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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Ghosted At Box Office? Film Sees Rs 23 Cr Peak On First Sunday, Then A Drop

Bhooth Bangla Ghosted At Box Office? Film Sees Rs 23 Cr Peak On First Sunday, Then A Drop

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: The film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has minted Rs 148.31 crore at the box office. Read on to find the day-wise box office collection.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla's box office collection declines post-opening weekend.
  • Film struggles to meet expectations despite director reunion.
  • Trailer comparisons to older films impacted audience reception.
  • Day 13 earnings reached Rs 3.40 crore, total Rs 148.31 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Bhooth Bangla, has been losing momentum day by day. The film registered its highest single-day collection on the first Sunday - Rs 23 crore - but has since struggled to maintain that level. In the days following its release, the film has mostly settled into single-digit earnings on weekdays, with only weekend boosts offering some relief.

The slowdown comes amid high expectations from the horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. However, the trailer failed to impress audiences, with many pointing out jokes and sequences reminiscent of the director’s earlier films.

ALSO READ| A 23% Dip, But Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Done Yet - Ranveer Singh Film Rs 6 Cr Away From Breaking Another Record

Despite Priyadarshan clarifying that the film is different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, viewers still drew comparisons. As a result, even after paid preview shows, the film is seeing a muted response in theatres.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14

On Day 14, Bhooth Bangla has so far collected Rs 0.22 crore, with final figures expected later in the evening. The earnings came from around 2,070 shows across India.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13

On its second Wednesday, Day 13, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore. The day saw over 8,800 shows across the country. This takes the film’s total collection to Rs 148.31 crore, with the India net standing at Rs 124.87 crore.

ALSO READ| Advance Box Office Collection: Patriot Leads The Race, Raja Shivaji And Ek Din Show Mixed Pre-Sales Trends

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day-wise

  • Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore
  • Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore
  • Day 2: Rs 19 crore
  • Day 3: Rs 23 crore
  • Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore
  • Day 5: Rs 8 crore
  • Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
  • Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

  • Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore
  • Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore
  • Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore
  • Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore
  • Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore
  • Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17, a day after paid preview shows. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes and is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Day 14 collection for Bhooth Bangla?

As of Day 14, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 0.22 crore. Final figures are expected later in the evening. The earnings came from around 2,070 shows across India.

How did Bhooth Bangla perform on Day 13?

On Day 13, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore with over 8,800 shows. This brought the total collection to Rs 148.31 crore, with an India net of Rs 124.87 crore.

When was Bhooth Bangla released?

Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17, following paid preview shows. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Tabu, among others.

What is the runtime of Bhooth Bangla?

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes. It is expected to be available on Netflix after its theatrical run.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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