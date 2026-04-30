Bhooth Bangla Ghosted At Box Office? Film Sees Rs 23 Cr Peak On First Sunday, Then A Drop

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla's box office collection declines post-opening weekend.

Film struggles to meet expectations despite director reunion.

Trailer comparisons to older films impacted audience reception.

Day 13 earnings reached Rs 3.40 crore, total Rs 148.31 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s latest release, Bhooth Bangla, has been losing momentum day by day. The film registered its highest single-day collection on the first Sunday - Rs 23 crore - but has since struggled to maintain that level. In the days following its release, the film has mostly settled into single-digit earnings on weekdays, with only weekend boosts offering some relief.

The slowdown comes amid high expectations from the horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, marking his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. However, the trailer failed to impress audiences, with many pointing out jokes and sequences reminiscent of the director’s earlier films.

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Despite Priyadarshan clarifying that the film is different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, viewers still drew comparisons. As a result, even after paid preview shows, the film is seeing a muted response in theatres.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 14

On Day 14, Bhooth Bangla has so far collected Rs 0.22 crore, with final figures expected later in the evening. The earnings came from around 2,070 shows across India.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 13

On its second Wednesday, Day 13, the film earned Rs 3.40 crore. The day saw over 8,800 shows across the country. This takes the film’s total collection to Rs 148.31 crore, with the India net standing at Rs 124.87 crore.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day-wise

Day 0: Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 19 crore

Day 3: Rs 23 crore

Day 4: Rs 6.75 crore

Day 5: Rs 8 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.50 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 84.40 crore

Day 8: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 12.50 crore

Day 11: Rs 3.65 crore

Day 12: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 13: Rs 3.40 crore

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla was released on April 17, a day after paid preview shows. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films.

The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes and is expected to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.