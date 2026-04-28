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HomeEntertainmentMoviesMonday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Maintains Grip While Dhurandhar 2 Sees 69% Drop

Monday Box Office Collection: Bhooth Bangla Maintains Grip While Dhurandhar 2 Sees 69% Drop

Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 100 crore in India while Dhurandhar 2 drops sharply on Day 40. Check latest Monday box office updates for both films.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla performs strongly, earning Rs 3.5 crore on Monday.
  • Bhooth Bangla's India net collection reached Rs 117.05 crore.
  • Dhurandhar: The Revenge slowed, collecting Rs 1.05 crore on Day 40.
  • Dhurandhar's worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,779.02 crore.

A fresh Monday at the box office has brought contrasting fortunes for two major Bollywood releases. While Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has witnessed a noticeable slowdown on its 40th day.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Cast Salary: How Much Did Ritesh Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan Make?

Bhooth Bangla Day 11 Box Office Collection

On its 11th day, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.5 crore, marking a sharp 70.8% drop from Sunday's impressive Rs 12.50 crore. Despite the fall, the film maintained a solid presence across cinemas. it recorded the collection from 8,755 shows nationwide.

The horror-comedy has now pushed its India net total to Rs 117.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 139.25 crore.

Internationally, the film added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 11, taking its overseas total to Rs 49.50 crore. This brings the global gross to Rs 188.75 crore, reinforcing its strong worldwide appeal.

The film had already crossed the prestigious Rs 100 crore mark in India, with a week 1 collection of Rs 84.40 crore, marking one of Akshay Kumar’s most significant theatrical comebacks in recent years.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 40 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar: The Revenge enetered its 40th day with a much steeper decline. The film collected just Rs 1.05 crore, reflecting a 69.1% drop from Sunday's Rs 3.40 crore.

The collections came from 2,808 shows, pushing its India net total to Rs 1,131.64 crore. The India gross now stands at Rs 1,354.52 crore, marking an extraordinary long-run performance despite the current slowdown.

Overseas, the film added Rs 0.25 crore, taking its international total to Rs 424.50 crore, and the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,779.02 crore. However, it narrowly missed the Rs 1,780 crore global milestone.

The Ranveer Singh-led action drama had earlier benefited from weekend momentum, even while competing with Bhooth Bangla and Hollywood’s Michael biopic.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan And Rani Mukerji’s Film To Get Web Series Adaptation, Says Karan Johar

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Monday’s numbers make the contrast between the two films unmistakably clear. Bhooth Bangla is still in its strong-performing phase, holding up well even after the weekend surge and comfortably maintaining its run in the Rs 100 crore-plus club in India. The drop on Day 11 is sharp but expected, and the overall trend still signals solid audience pull and steady theatre occupancy.

On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is firmly in its late theatrical phase. The Day 40 fall to Rs 1.05 crore confirms that the film has moved out of its high-earning cycle, relying now on residual audience interest rather than momentum. Despite its massive lifetime total of over Rs 1,700 crore worldwide, the daily earnings clearly show fatigue after a prolonged run.

Bhooth Bangla is still actively performing at the box office with commercial strength intact, while Dhurandhar 2 is now in its winding-down stage after an extraordinary long run.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the box office collection for Bhooth Bangla on its 11th day?

On its 11th day, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 3.5 crore, a 70.8% drop from Sunday's Rs 12.50 crore. The film had 8,755 shows nationwide.

What is the current India net total for Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla's India net total has reached Rs 117.05 crore. Its India gross stands at Rs 139.25 crore.

How did Dhurandhar: The Revenge perform on its 40th day?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 1.05 crore on its 40th day, a 69.1% drop from Sunday. The collections came from 2,808 shows.

What is the worldwide gross for Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has a worldwide gross of Rs 1,779.02 crore. Its overseas total is Rs 424.50 crore.

How does Bhooth Bangla's performance compare to Dhurandhar: The Revenge's on Monday?

Bhooth Bangla is still performing strongly with commercial strength, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge is in its late theatrical phase with a significant slowdown.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 07:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Ranveer SIngh Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar The Revenge Monday Box Office Collection
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