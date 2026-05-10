Bhooth Bangla Records Rs 3 Cr As 4th Weekend Begins, Worldwide Crosses Rs 236 Cr

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla sees significant box office growth on Day 23.

Film's Day 23 collection reaches Rs 3 crore net India.

Total India net collection surpasses Rs 154 crore mark.

Worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 236 crore.

After a relatively quiet run, Bhooth Bangla has suddenly picked up pace at the box office, delivering a solid performance on Day 23. The film witnessed a sharp jump in numbers, hinting at renewed audience interest as the weekend kicked in. With collections rising significantly within a day, the latest figures suggest the film still has fuel left in its theatrical run.

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Strong Growth Pushes Day 23 Collection

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, its 23rd day, the film earned Rs 3.00 crore net in India, marking a notable 71.4% rise compared to the previous day’s Rs 1.75 crore. The upward trend becomes even more evident when looking at the India-tracked gross, which stood at Rs 3.40 crore, an 81.4% increase from Day 22’s Rs 1.88 crore.

Screened across 4,115 shows, the film managed to pull audiences back into cinemas, reflecting a steady climb in footfall.

Total Collections Cross Key Milestones

With the latest numbers added, Bhooth Bangla has now reached Rs 154.75 crore in India net collections, while its total India gross stands at Rs 183.63 crore.

On the global front, the film continues to inch forward. It collected Rs 0.15 crore overseas on Day 23, taking its international total to Rs 53.00 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to an impressive Rs 236.63 crore so far.

Occupancy And Show Count

The film was screened across 4,585 shows in 479 cities on Day 23. It recorded an overall occupancy of 14.4%, along with 4 housefull shows and 276 fast-filling screenings throughout the day.

Separately, occupancy touched around 16%, indicating slight improvement in audience turnout. While not extraordinary, the numbers do suggest a gradual recovery.

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Weekend Boost Signals Continued Run

With Day 23’s performance, the film’s cumulative India-tracked gross has climbed to Rs 173.45 crore. The noticeable jump, especially compared to the previous day, points towards a weekend-driven surge.