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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Continues Stable Run On Day 22, Collects Rs 1.75 Cr Again

Bhooth Bangla Continues Stable Run On Day 22, Collects Rs 1.75 Cr Again

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 22: Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy crosses R150 crore net in India and continues a steady run globally.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla continues consistent box office run, enters fourth week.
  • Day 22 collections remain strong at Rs 1.75 crore.
  • India net total crosses Rs 151.75 crore, worldwide gross Rs 233.01 crore.
  • Occupancy remains subdued, with slight regional variations.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues to make headlines for its consistent box office run. The horror-comedy has now stepped into its fourth week, showing remarkable stability despite the expected slowdown after a strong opening phase.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Heads Towards Rs 1800 Cr Milestone Despite Daily Box Office Falling Below Rs 1 Cr

Day 22 Sees No Drop In Collections

On Day 22, Bhooth Bangla reported a net collection of Rs 1.75 crore, mirroring its previous day’s earnings exactly. The film maintained this figure across 3,939 shows, signalling a steady hold rather than a sharp decline.

With this, the total India gross collection has climbed to Rs 180.06 crore, while the net domestic total stands at Rs 151.75 crore. The film has comfortably crossed the Rs 150-crore mark, reinforcing its position as a major commercial success this year.

Overseas Numbers Push Worldwide Total Higher

Internationally, the film added Rs 0.10 crore on Day 22, taking its overseas gross to Rs 52.95 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 233.01 crore, a strong figure for a film in its fourth week.

By the end of Day 21, the global tally had already reached Rs 234.93 crore, underlining its sustained performance across markets.

Current occupancy trends indicate a quieter phase. Morning shows on Day 22 recorded just 3.85% occupancy, reflecting a dip in footfall during weekdays.

However, with the weekend approaching and more shows scheduled through the day, there’s still room for improvement in overall occupancy figures.

ALSO READ: Friday OTT Releases: From Dacoit To Citadel Season 2, New Movies & Shows To Binge This Weekend

Region-Wise Performance Snapshot

Across regions, the National Capital Region led with 501 shows but posted a modest 5.0% occupancy. Ahmedabad saw 2.0% across 190 shows, while Mumbai registered a slightly better 5.0% with 160 shows.

Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy so far at 7.0%, albeit across a limited 43 shows. Most other regions reported occupancy levels below 6%, indicating a subdued but stable response.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How is Bhooth Bangla performing at the box office in its fourth week?

Bhooth Bangla is showing remarkable stability in its fourth week, maintaining its box office run with consistent collections.

What was Bhooth Bangla's collection on Day 22?

On Day 22, Bhooth Bangla reported a net collection of Rs 1.75 crore, mirroring its previous day's earnings exactly.

What is Bhooth Bangla's total domestic gross collection?

The total India gross collection for Bhooth Bangla has climbed to Rs 180.06 crore, with a net domestic total of Rs 151.75 crore.

What is Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection?

The worldwide gross collection for Bhooth Bangla, combining domestic and overseas earnings, stands at Rs 233.01 crore.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Box Office Collection Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla
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