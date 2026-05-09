Bhooth Bangla Continues Stable Run On Day 22, Collects Rs 1.75 Cr Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla continues consistent box office run, enters fourth week.

Day 22 collections remain strong at Rs 1.75 crore.

India net total crosses Rs 151.75 crore, worldwide gross Rs 233.01 crore.

Occupancy remains subdued, with slight regional variations.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues to make headlines for its consistent box office run. The horror-comedy has now stepped into its fourth week, showing remarkable stability despite the expected slowdown after a strong opening phase.

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Day 22 Sees No Drop In Collections

On Day 22, Bhooth Bangla reported a net collection of Rs 1.75 crore, mirroring its previous day’s earnings exactly. The film maintained this figure across 3,939 shows, signalling a steady hold rather than a sharp decline.

With this, the total India gross collection has climbed to Rs 180.06 crore, while the net domestic total stands at Rs 151.75 crore. The film has comfortably crossed the Rs 150-crore mark, reinforcing its position as a major commercial success this year.

Overseas Numbers Push Worldwide Total Higher

Internationally, the film added Rs 0.10 crore on Day 22, taking its overseas gross to Rs 52.95 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, the worldwide gross now stands at Rs 233.01 crore, a strong figure for a film in its fourth week.

By the end of Day 21, the global tally had already reached Rs 234.93 crore, underlining its sustained performance across markets.

Current occupancy trends indicate a quieter phase. Morning shows on Day 22 recorded just 3.85% occupancy, reflecting a dip in footfall during weekdays.

However, with the weekend approaching and more shows scheduled through the day, there’s still room for improvement in overall occupancy figures.

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Region-Wise Performance Snapshot

Across regions, the National Capital Region led with 501 shows but posted a modest 5.0% occupancy. Ahmedabad saw 2.0% across 190 shows, while Mumbai registered a slightly better 5.0% with 160 shows.

Bengaluru recorded the highest occupancy so far at 7.0%, albeit across a limited 43 shows. Most other regions reported occupancy levels below 6%, indicating a subdued but stable response.