‘Best Gift Ever’: Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Rajkummar Rao’s First Look In His Biopic Dada

The makers of Dada have released the first look of Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of one of Indian cricket’s most iconic captains - Sourav Ganguly - that too on his birthday. The poster recreates the moment when Ganguly famously whipped off his jersey and swung it above his head from the Lord’s balcony after India’s stunning victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final.

Dada First Look OUT

“Happy Birthday our dearest Dada,” wrote RajKummar Rao while sharing the poster on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

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Sourav Ganguly also shared the poster of the film on his social media platform. “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive!”

The first look of the poster arrived just days after fans saw Rajkummar’s transformation into lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar. This means that the actor is currently working on two films.

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Rajkummar’s Growing List of Biopics

Rajkummar has long been known for vanishing into the characters he plays, and his body of work reflects that reputation. His acclaimed turns in Shahid, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Srikanth already showcased his ability to bring real people to life on screen with nuance and depth.

With Ujjwal Nikam and now Sourav Ganguly, Dada marks the seventh biographical role of his career.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, Dada is slated to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027.