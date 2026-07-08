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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Best Gift Ever’: Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Rajkummar Rao’s First Look In His Biopic Dada

‘Best Gift Ever’: Sourav Ganguly Reacts To Rajkummar Rao’s First Look In His Biopic Dada

Rajkummar Rao will next portray Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biographical film Dada, which is slated to release on May 14, 2027.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 11:23 AM (IST)

The makers of Dada have released the first look of Rajkummar Rao stepping into the shoes of one of Indian cricket’s most iconic captains - Sourav Ganguly - that too on his birthday. The poster recreates the moment when Ganguly famously whipped off his jersey and swung it above his head from the Lord’s balcony after India’s stunning victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Series final. 

Dada First Look OUT

“Happy Birthday our dearest Dada,” wrote RajKummar Rao while sharing the poster on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

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Sourav Ganguly also shared the poster of the film on his social media platform. “The Best Gift Ever! Can’t wait to see you play my cover drive!”

The first look of the poster arrived just days after fans saw Rajkummar’s transformation into lawyer Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar. This means that the actor is currently working on two films.

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Rajkummar’s Growing List of Biopics

Rajkummar has long been known for vanishing into the characters he plays, and his body of work reflects that reputation. His acclaimed turns in Shahid, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Srikanth already showcased his ability to bring real people to life on screen with nuance and depth. 

With Ujjwal Nikam and now Sourav Ganguly, Dada marks the seventh biographical role of his career.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajkummar Rao as Ganguly, Dada is slated to hit theatres worldwide on May 14, 2027.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who plays Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming film 'Dada'?

Rajkummar Rao has been cast as Sourav Ganguly in the film

What iconic moment is recreated in the first look poster of 'Dada'?

The poster recreates Sourav Ganguly famously whipping off his jersey and swinging it from the Lord's balcony after India's 2002 NatWest Series victory.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 11:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood News Rajkummar Rao Dada Sourav Ganguly
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