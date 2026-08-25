Bengaluru Court Restrains Publication Of False, Defamatory News Ahead Of Yash's Toxic Release

Karnataka: The 36th CCH Court in Bengaluru has restrained the publication and broadcast of false and defamatory news against actor Yash-starrer Toxic. The order comes a day ahead of the film’s worldwide release.

KVN Productions had approached the Sessions Court seeking protection against the publication of false and damaging content about the film. After hearing the petition, the court issued an order restraining such publication and broadcast.

Toxic is scheduled for a worldwide release tomorrow.