Before Ameesha Patel, Kajol Was Offered Gadar; Anil Sharma Explains Why She Said No

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kajol was initially offered Sakina's role in Gadar.

Many actresses declined, preferring overseas romance over period films.

Director chose Amrish Puri; Ameesha Patel cast after auditions.

Gadar 3 is confirmed; its development is currently underway.

When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha released in cinemas on June 15, 2001, it went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Sunny Deol's powerful portrayal of Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel's memorable performance as Sakina won audiences' hearts, making the pair one of Bollywood's most iconic on-screen couples.

However, few people know that Ameesha Patel was not the makers' original choice for the role of Sakina.

Kajol Was Initially Offered Role Of Sakina

It may come as a surprise to many fans that the filmmakers first approached Bollywood star Kajol for Sakina's character. She was formally offered the role, but after listening to the film's story, she felt the character was not the right fit for her and decided to decline the project.

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Kajol herself revealed this during her appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, where she confirmed that she had turned down the film after hearing its script.

Director Said Leading Actresses Were Considered

Director Anil Sharma has now addressed the long-standing speculation surrounding the casting of Gadar. Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, he revealed that the filmmakers had approached several leading actresses before finalising Ameesha Patel for the role.

According to Sharma, Kajol was not the only actress under consideration. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also among the names discussed for Sakina.

'Many Actors Didn't Understand The Story'

Explaining the casting process, Anil Sharma said, "It wasn't just Kajol. Kajol was there, Aishwarya Rai was there, and we were in talks with several other actors, although I don't want to reveal every name. Everyone heard the story, but they couldn't understand it. Some didn't want to work with me, some didn't want to work with Sunny Deol, while others were unwilling to do a period drama."

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The filmmaker further explained that the industry's priorities were very different at the time. "Back then, films shot overseas were in great demand. Songs in Switzerland, locations in London and the overseas market were dominating. The Indian market had weakened, while overseas business was performing well. Actors wanted to be part of films that wouldn't upset Pakistani audiences. They preferred overseas-set romantic films, but Gadar was centred around Pakistan, so many people hesitated."

Period Dramas Were Not Popular At The Time

Sharma also said that period dramas were not widely understood by actors in the late 1990s.

"In 1998, people didn't really understand period dramas. Everyone wanted to do glamorous films. That's why many actors refused Gadar. We also had budget constraints. After signing Sunny Deol, the producer told me the budget was limited. He gave me two options - either cast a big heroine or cast Amrish Puri.

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"I chose Amrish Puri because, for me, Pakistan was Amrish Puri. I could cast a young newcomer as the heroine. The role was so strong that whoever played it would become a star."

Sharma revealed that the team then auditioned around 400 to 500 girls, shortlisted 40 to 50, and finally narrowed the list down to 12 finalists, one of whom was Ameesha Patel.

Fans Now Await Gadar 3

Twenty-two years after the original film's success, its sequel, released in 2023, also emerged as a massive box-office hit. Recently, Gadar completed 25 years since its release.

Earlier, in May 2026, Ameesha Patel confirmed that a third instalment of the franchise is in development. She also claimed that Gadar 3 would earn more than Rs 500 crore at the box office.