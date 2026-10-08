Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nana Patekar's extensive career produced memorable, impactful film dialogues.

He portrayed diverse characters, from ruthless gangsters to troubled police officers.

His dialogues conveyed strong social messages against injustice and division.

Later, comedic roles in films like Welcome also stood out.

Nana Patekar’s commanding voice and intense screen presence made even the simplest dialogue impossible to ignore. Across a career spanning nearly five decades, the actor delivered lines that stayed with audiences long after the films ended. Whether playing a ruthless gangster, a troubled police officer, an angry crusader, or a comic character, Patekar brought a distinct rhythm to every performance. His dialogues became particularly memorable in films such as Parinda, Krantiveer, Yeshwant, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Ab Tak Chhappan and Welcome. From hard-hitting observations on society to hilarious exchanges, here are eight dialogues that showcase the remarkable range of Nana Patekar as an actor.

Parinda And Krantiveer

1. ‘Dhande mein koi kisi ka bhai nahi, koi kisi ka beta nahi’ — Parinda (1989)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parinda saw Nana Patekar play Anna, a ruthless gangster running a powerful criminal network. The character had little space for emotional attachments when business was involved. His dialogue, “Dhande mein koi kisi ka bhai nahi, koi kisi ka beta nahi,” summed up Anna’s cold approach to the underworld.

Patekar’s performance in the film earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and established Anna as one of his most memorable characters.

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2. ‘Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne’ — Krantiveer (1994)

In Mehul Kumar’s Krantiveer, Patekar played Pratap Narayan Tilak, a troubled man who finds himself fighting corruption, injustice and communal hatred. One of the film’s most remembered moments comes when Pratap confronts the people gathered around him before his execution.

His line, “Aa gaye meri maut ka tamasha dekhne,” turns the situation on its head. Instead of showing fear, Pratap challenges those watching him, giving the scene its anger and impact.

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3. ‘Bata ismein Musalman ka khoon kaunsa aur Hindu ka kaunsa?’ — Krantiveer

Another memorable Krantiveer dialogue directly challenges communal divisions. Pratap asks, “Bata ismein Musalman ka khoon kaunsa aur Hindu ka kaunsa?”

The question is straightforward, but Patekar’s forceful delivery gives it weight. The line remains closely associated with the film’s message against hatred created in the name of religion.

Yeshwant And Ab Tak Chhappan

4. ‘Ek machhar saala aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai’ — Yeshwant (1997)

In Yeshwant, Patekar played Inspector Yeshwant Lohar, a short-tempered police officer struggling against crime and corruption. The character’s frustration with the system comes through in several intense scenes.

The dialogue, “Ek machhar saala aadmi ko hijda bana deta hai,” became one of the film’s most widely remembered lines. Patekar’s delivery turned the seemingly unusual comparison into a sharp statement about helplessness.

5. ‘Maut se badhkar koi dost nahin hai’ — Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997)

Patekar played Mustafa, a gangster whose life revolves around violence, loyalty and survival, in Ghulam-E-Mustafa. His character’s relationship with death is reflected in the line, “Maut se badhkar koi dost nahin hai.”

The dialogue fits Mustafa’s fatalistic outlook, where death is treated less as an enemy and more as something that has always remained close to him.

6. ‘Hum sab system ka hissa hain, system decide karta hai, apun follow karta hai’ — Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Shimit Amin’s Ab Tak Chhappan featured Patekar as Inspector Sadhu Agashe, an encounter specialist operating in Mumbai’s crime world. The film explored the complicated relationship between policing, crime and the system.

His dialogue, “Hum sab system ka hissa hain, system decide karta hai, apun follow karta hai,” captures the character’s position within that machinery. Patekar’s controlled performance made the line stand out without requiring an exaggerated delivery.

Welcome’s Uday Shetty

7. ‘Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai’ — Welcome (2007)

Patekar showed a completely different side of his acting in Anees Bazmee’s Welcome. As Uday Shetty, he played a gangster whose serious demeanour often became the source of comedy.

His dialogue, “Bhagwan ka diya sab kuch hai. Daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai,” became one of Uday Shetty’s signature moments. His comic timing, particularly alongside Anil Kapoor’s Majnu Bhai, helped make the character a fan favourite.

8. ‘Control Uday!’ — Welcome (2007)

Not every memorable dialogue needs to be lengthy. “Control Uday!” became one of the most recognisable lines from Welcome because it perfectly captured the chaos around Uday Shetty. The repeated phrase became a running joke as Uday struggled to maintain his gangster image while dealing with Majnu Bhai and the increasingly complicated situations around them.

Nana Patekar’s dialogue legacy comes from his ability to make very different characters sound instantly recognisable. From the anger of Krantiveer to the menace of Parinda and the comic timing of Welcome, these lines remain a lasting part of his filmography.