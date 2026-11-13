'Bandit Queen’ Sequel In The Works; ‘Satluj’ Director Honey Trehan To Helm Film On Phoolan Devi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New film explores Phoolan Devi's life post-1983 surrender.

Film details her eleven years prison, then release.

Follows her marriage, political career, and 2001 assassination.

More than three decades after Shekhar Kapur’s acclaimed film Bandit Queen brought Phoolan Devi’s extraordinary life to the screen, her story is set to continue with a new project. Filmmaker Honey Trehan has come on board to direct the follow-up, which will explore the years after her surrender to the police in 1983. The film will trace her time in prison, her life after release, her marriage to Umed Singh and her political journey, leading up to her assassination in 2001. Producer Bobby Bedi has shared details about the project.

Honey Trehan To Direct ‘Bandit Queen 2’

Honey Trehan, who recently directed Satluj, will take charge of the sequel to the 1994 film. Speaking about the project in an interview with Mid-Day, the filmmaker described it as a major responsibility, considering the impact the original film had on an entire generation of filmmakers.

He said that the new film would begin where Shekhar Kapur’s Bandit Queen ended. Trehan also revealed that he was immersed in the screenplay and studying the extensive research already conducted by producer Bobby Bedi.

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Phoolan Devi’s Life After Prison

Producer Bobby Bedi explained that while the original Bandit Queen focused on sexual violence and revenge, the new film would explore what happened in Phoolan Devi’s life after her release from prison.

The story will reportedly begin with her surrender to the police in 1983. After spending 11 years behind bars, she was released in 1994. The film will follow her personal life, political journey and eventual assassination in 2001.

Love Story With Umed Singh And Political Journey

Bobby Bedi also revealed that Phoolan Devi’s relationship with her husband, Umed Singh, will be an important part of the narrative. He explained that the film would explore her personal life, her fight for women's rights and her journey into politics, during which she was elected to Parliament twice. According to the producer, there was much more to Phoolan Devi's life than what audiences witnessed in the original film.

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The upcoming project aims to bring those lesser-known chapters to the screen. The film is reportedly titled Bandit Queen, MP. Its casting details are yet to be finalised, with Bedi indicating that the actors will be selected once Honey Trehan completes the screenplay.

About ‘Bandit Queen’

Released in 1994, Bandit Queen was directed by Shekhar Kapur and starred Seema Biswas as Phoolan Devi. The film was based on the life of the real-life bandit who later became a politician. Written by Mala Sen, the film also featured Nirmal Pandey.

It explored the violence, exploitation and circumstances that shaped Phoolan Devi's life, earning considerable attention for its unflinching portrayal. More than 30 years later, the new project will revisit her story from a different perspective, focusing on the years that followed her surrender and imprisonment.